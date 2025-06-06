Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa: A Seaside Retreat in Larnaca

Nestled along the serene shores of Larnaca Bay, the Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa offers a harmonious blend of comfort, elegance, and Cypriot hospitality. This 4-star hotel is a sanctuary where guests can unwind, rejuvenate, and immerse themselves in the Mediterranean's tranquil embrace.

Accommodation: Comfort with a View

Each of the 175 rooms and suites at Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa is thoughtfully designed to provide a restful retreat. Guests can enjoy side views of the Mediterranean Sea from their private balconies. The rooms are equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, a mini fridge, satellite TV, and en-suite bathrooms adorned with marble and glass fixtures. Some rooms even feature private gardens with wooden decks, offering an added touch of luxury.

Dining: A Culinary Journey

The hotel's dining options cater to a variety of palates. The Oceanis Restaurant serves a rich buffet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, featuring international and Mediterranean cuisines. For a more intimate dining experience, the à la carte menu offers a selection of gourmet dishes. Guests can also unwind at the Sirens Cocktail Lounge and Bar, enjoying a range of beverages in a relaxed atmosphere.

Leisure & Recreation: Sun, Sea, and Serenity

Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa boasts a plethora of leisure facilities to enhance guests' stay. The cascading outdoor pools, complete with bridges and waterfalls, provide a picturesque setting for relaxation. For families, the mini water park and children's playground ensure that younger guests have ample entertainment. The private sandy beach offers complimentary sun loungers, umbrellas, and beach towels for guests to enjoy the sun-soaked shores.

Indoor relaxation is equally appealing, with a heated indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room available for guests’ seeking tranquility. The fully-equipped gym caters to fitness enthusiasts, while the spa offers a range of treatments for those looking to indulge in some pampering.

Sports & Activities: For the Active Traveler

Active guests will find plenty to keep them engaged. The hotel features a floodlit padel court, basketball facilities, and a padel court for those interested in racquet sports. Water sports enthusiasts can partake in activities such as windsurfing, scuba diving, and water skiing. Additionally, the hotel offers a reading and cards room for quieter moments.

Ether Spa & Wellness: A Sanctuary of Relaxation

The Ether Spa & Wellness center is a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can indulge in a variety of treatments, including massages and beauty services, designed to soothe the body and mind. The spa's serene environment ensures a tranquil experience, allowing guests to unwind fully.

Location: A Gateway to Larnaca

Situated just 15 minutes from Larnaca's city center, Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa offers easy access to local attractions. Guests can explore the historic Larnaca Fort, the ancient ruins of Kitium, and the bustling Finikoudes Promenade. For those interested in nature, the nearby Larnaca Salt Lake provides opportunities for birdwatching and peaceful walks.

Why Choose Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa?

Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa stands out as a premier destination for travelers seeking a blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural exploration. With its prime beachfront location, extensive amenities, and attentive service, it promises an unforgettable stay in the heart of Cyprus. Whether you're lounging by the pool, indulging in spa treatments, or exploring the local sights, Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa offers an experience that caters to every guest's desires.