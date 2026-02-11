Luxury to budget: Valentine’s Day gifts that speak the language of love

Valentine’s Day is increasingly defined by thoughtful, everyday expressions of care rather than overt displays. Gifting has become a way to reflect intimacy, routine, and personal connection, choosing pieces that slip seamlessly into daily life. As the occasion approaches, attention turns to gifts that feel considered and personal, celebrating love through moments of self-care, confidence, and closeness.

GIFTING OPTIONS FOR HER

Gucci Oversized Butterfly Sunglasses

A celebration of bold femininity and unapologetic glamour. Crafted in bevelled acetate and finished with the iconic Double G logo, these oversized butterfly frames are designed for those who gravitate towards statement silhouettes and high-impact style. A Valentine’s gift that feels indulgent, confident, and unmistakably Gucci.

Bottega Veneta Vintage Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Romance meets craftsmanship in these vintage-inspired cat-eye frames. Featuring an oversized metal ribbon detail that envelops the temples, they reflect Bottega Veneta’s modern approach to luxury, artisanal, elegant, and deeply considered.

Valentino Bold Geometric Sunglasses

Bold geometric cat-eye sunglasses in full acetate, featuring a cut-out Vlogo inspired by the Valentino Garavani Vain bag on the temples.

Chloé Rectangular Sunglasses

Softly refined and effortlessly wearable. Crafted in lightweight acetate with slim temples and delicate metal detailing engraved with the Chloé logo, these sunglasses are perfect for those who gravitate towards understated luxury and feminine ease.

Saint Laurent Erin Sunglasses by Anthohny Vaccarello

Minimalism, perfected. With a narrow rectangular silhouette inspired by 90s design and subtle logo detailing, these acetate frames embody Saint Laurent’s signature restraint. Ideal for a Valentine who favours clean lines, quiet confidence, and effortless sophistication.

Engage Brazilian Maracuja Wine

Hidden within the lush depths of the Brazilian rainforest, where the air is thick with warmth and ripe fruit, lies the inspiration for Engage Brazilian Maracuja Wine. This fragrance opens with the vivid, juicy brightness of maracuja, instantly alive and sparkling on the skin, before gently unfolding into a heart touched by wine-inspired richness that feels velvety, warm and quietly intoxicating. There’s a softness to how it moves, fruity yet refined, as the scent slowly deepens, revealing creamy vanilla and gentle musk that melt into the skin and linger long after the first spray. Sensual without being overpowering, playful yet elegant, Maracuja Wine feels like a slow tropical evening where sweetness meets depth, making it a long-lasting fragrance that transitions effortlessly from day to night, leaving behind a soft, intimate trail that feels personal and memorable.

Fiama Japanese Hokkaido Milk Bar Celebration Pack

Fiama Moisturising Bars with Japanese Hokkaido Milk, celebration pack, with three unique milk bars- acai berry, goji berry and blue berry, specially crafted to nourish and rejuvenate your skin, enriched with 1/3 skin moisturizers, this soap provides deep hydration, leaving your skin feeling happy and moisturized, with Vitamin F, contains mood uplifting fragrance. The rich, creamy lather gently cleanses your body without stripping away essential moisture making it perfect for daily use.

Vivel Red Aloe Vera & Cherry Blossom Shower Gel

A good shower can set the tone for your entire day, and for that, Vivel’s Red Aloe Vera and Cherry Blossom Shower Gel is the best choice. Enriched with the natural goodness of Red Aloe Vera and Cherry Blossom, this body wash keeps your skin soft and hydrated. Its plant-based cleansers and Vitamin E gently cleanse your skin without any harshness. It’s paraben-free and dermatologically tested — so now you can enjoy your showers without any worries.

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is a skincare product designed to enhance your skin's radiance and vitality. This 30ml serum is formulated to provide deep hydration and improve your skin's overall texture, leaving you with a more radiant and youthful complexion.

EDW Essenza Mikkel

Another addition to the EDW Essenza portfolio is the enigmatic 'Mikkel' that embodies a fine balance between Mystery and Elegance. The sharp Lavender and Bergamot top notes blend sophistication with a hint of mystery. At the heart, sensual Neroli and serene Orange Blossom dance to an effortless tune of elegance. The rich and passionate undertones of Vanilla delicately bring out the aroma of Amber, creating an unmistakable aura.

For Him

Montblanc Pilot Sunglasses

A modern interpretation of a classic silhouette. Enhanced with removable leather spoilers, a metal Snowcap button on the nosepiece, and signature Montblanc detailing, these pilot sunglasses reflect strength, precision, and timeless masculinity, ideal for a gift rooted in permanence.

Cartier Oval Full Rim Sunglasses

Heritage luxury at its most refined. Featuring a gold-finish metal front, wood tone-on-tone temples, and signature C de Cartier detailing, these oval frames reflect timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship, ideal for a Valentine who values legacy, discretion, and enduring style.

Maui Jim Ho‘okipa Ultra Sunglasses

Performance-driven luxury with refined detailing. These iconic Ho‘okipa, sunglasses feature Maui Ultra lenses, adjustable nose pads, and signature wavy temple detailing. Designed for those who value function as much as form, they are ideal for modern, active lifestyles.

Balenciaga Gossip Sunglasses

A futuristic expression of fashion and attitude. Rimless and wraparound, with a stretched cut-out BB logo integrated into the lens, these sunglasses are designed for those who push boundaries and embrace a forward-thinking approach to style and self-expression.

Saint Laurent Unisex Oval Sunglasses by Anthohny Vaccarello

Sculptural and enigmatic. Featuring a half-rim metal construction that builds volume toward the browline and a refined double bridge, these frames strike a balance between subtle drama and quiet power, perfect for a Valentine with an understated edge.

Engage Brazilian Maracuja Cognac

Born from the contrast of bright tropical freshness and deep, masculine warmth, Engage Brazilian Maracuja Cognac captures the bold spirit of the Brazilian maracuja as it meets the richness of fine cognac. The fragrance opens with a sharp, juicy burst of passionfruit that feels energising and bold, immediately drawing you in, before settling into a smooth, warm heart shaped by cognac-like depth that adds confidence and intensity. As it develops, notes of leather and amber rise through the warmth, grounding the fragrance with a sensual, smoky richness that lingers close to the skin. Fresh at the start and powerfully warm as it evolves, this long-lasting scent feels assertive yet refined, designed for men who like their fragrance to make a statement quietly, unfolding slowly and staying with them through the day and well into the night.