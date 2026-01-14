Magh Bihu 2026: Assam Welcomes the Harvest With Fire, Food and Festivity

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi, is one of Assam’s most cherished harvest festivals, celebrating the end of the agricultural season and the joy of abundance. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Thursday, January 15, closely linked with Makar Sankranti, which occurs on January 14 at 3:30 PM.

The festivities begin a day earlier with Uruka, the final day of the month of Poush. On this night, villages and families come together to mark the harvest with food, music, and community gatherings.

Uruka Night and Meji Rituals

On Uruka, people build traditional temporary huts called Meji using bamboo, straw, and leaves. These structures become the centre of celebration, where families prepare and share special festive foods. Popular dishes include sunga pitha, til pitha, coconut laddus, and other rice-based sweets that reflect the richness of the season’s harvest.

The night is filled with collective feasting, folk songs, and a spirit of togetherness. It is a time when social bonds are strengthened and cultural traditions are passed on through shared experiences.

The following morning, the Meji huts are ceremonially burned, creating large bonfires. The ashes are later spread over farmlands, symbolising prayers for fertile soil and a prosperous agricultural cycle ahead. Several age-old customs and prayers are also observed to seek blessings for health, harmony, and future crops.

Cultural Meaning of Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu is one of the three main Bihu festivals of Assam, along with Rongali and Kati Bihu. While Rongali marks the Assamese New Year and Kati reflects a period of scarcity, Magh Bihu stands for abundance, gratitude, and celebration.

The festival highlights the close relationship between people, nature, and agriculture. It is a moment to appreciate the rewards of hard work, honour the elements that sustain life, and reinforce community unity. Through shared meals, music, dance, and rituals, Magh Bihu keeps Assam’s rich cultural heritage alive while welcoming a new agricultural beginning.