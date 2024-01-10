Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Magh Bihu 2024 dates: Complete list of winter harvest festivals celebrated across India

As the winter chill sets in, India comes alive with the vibrant celebrations of its winter harvest festivals. Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, and Magh Bihu are some of the most significant festivals observed across different regions, each with its unique traditions, customs, and flavours. In 2024, these festivals hold a special place in the hearts of millions as they usher in the joyous season of harvest.

Makar Sankranti:

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar). Celebrated on January 14th, 2024, this festival is known by various names across India—Uttarayan in Gujarat, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Maghi in Punjab, among others. The day is synonymous with flying colorful kites, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. Families come together to prepare traditional dishes like tilgul, sesame, and jaggery sweets, emphasizing the importance of warmth and sweetness in relationships.

Pongal:

Pongal, predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. Commencing on January 14th, 2024, Pongal witnesses the boiling over of the first harvested rice as a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Homes are adorned with kolams (decorative patterns), and families gather to cook the traditional Pongal dish made with newly harvested rice, lentils, and jaggery. The festival also honors livestock, with cattle being adorned with garlands and painted horns.

Lohri:

Lohri, celebrated predominantly in North India, particularly Punjab, marks the culmination of winter and the onset of longer days. Falling on January 13th, 2024, this festival is characterized by bonfires, traditional folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda, and the singing of Punjabi folk songs. Families and communities come together around the bonfire, tossing sesame seeds, sugarcane, and popcorn into the flames while seeking blessings for prosperity. Lohri is also associated with the harvest of winter crops like sugarcane and mustard.

Magh Bihu:

Magh Bihu, celebrated in Assam, is a harvest festival observed on January 15th, 2024. Also known as Bhogali Bihu, it is a time for feasting and merriment. The festival marks the end of the harvesting season, and homes are adorned with traditional bamboo structures called 'Meji' for the ceremonial bonfire. Assamese communities engage in traditional games, dance, and music, strengthening social bonds and celebrating the bounty of nature.

As the winter harvest festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, and Magh Bihu unfold across India in 2024, they bring with them a sense of unity, joy, and gratitude. These celebrations, rooted in age-old traditions, not only mark the agricultural prosperity of the land but also serve as a reminder of the rich cultural diversity that defines India. So, let the kites soar, the Pongal pots overflow, the bonfires blaze, and the Meji structures illuminate the night—ushering in a season of abundance and communal harmony.