There's just something amazing about the delightful process of unwrapping a gift, wondering what's inside. Underneath the wrapping paper could be anything, a CD from a favorite band, a new headset from Best Buy, any one of a million things from a million stores.



But what's really special is when a person opens up that paper and what's found inside is a tangible representation of the love and adoration that the gift giver felt for the receiver. Nothing says that like a hand-made gift, and on Make a Gift Day, everyone can have the fun of sharing that love with the people they care about.