Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025, Set To Shine On Global Stage

In a dazzling finale held in Jaipur on August 18, 2025, Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025. The event witnessed an emotional moment when the outgoing titleholder, Rhea Singha, passed on the crown, symbolizing a new chapter in Manika’s inspiring journey. With this victory, she will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in Thailand this November.

The Winning Circle

The competition celebrated elegance, determination, and individuality as finalists took the stage with grace. Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh secured the position of first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana was named second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik claimed the third runner-up title. Together, they showcased the diverse beauty and talent of India’s next generation of achievers.

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and now based in Delhi, Manika is more than just a beauty queen. She is a final-year student of Political Science and Economics, balancing academics with her creative passions. Known for her versatility, she is a trained classical dancer, gifted painter, and youth representative at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs. Her artwork has also been appreciated by reputed institutions such as Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts, proving her creative excellence.

Beyond Beauty: Advocacy and Vision

Manika stands out for her advocacy on inclusivity and mental health awareness. She is the founder of Neuronova, a platform that challenges traditional perceptions of neurodivergence. Through this initiative, she emphasizes that conditions like ADHD should be seen as unique strengths rather than limitations. Her work reflects a modern approach to beauty pageants, where confidence, compassion, and social responsibility are as significant as appearance.

Manika’s Own Words

Reflecting on her achievement, Manika said, “My journey started from my hometown, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the competition. We need to inculcate confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone played a big role in this. I thank all those who helped me and made me what I am today. Competition is not just a field, it is a world of its own which builds the character of a person.”

The Road Ahead: Miss Universe 2025

With the crown on her head, Manika now prepares to step onto the global stage in Thailand, carrying not just her dreams but also the hopes of millions of Indians. Her journey combines artistry, intelligence, and advocacy, making her a strong contender at the Miss Universe pageant. As India watches with pride, Manika Vishwakarma is ready to showcase the country’s rich cultural spirit and progressive voice to the world.