Mayuka Silver Jewellery Launches Exclusive Silver Jewellery store in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: In a glittering affair that brought together glamour and tradition, Mayuka, a reputed brand in silver jewellery , celebrated the grand launch of its exclusive Silver Jewellery 3rd store at Jubilee Hills, Road No.10, Hyderabad.

Located conveniently Opp. Spicy Restaurant in Road No.10, Jubilee Hills. the exclusive store boasts a wide array of collections suitable for all occasions, including weddings. The curated selection showcases the latest models and trending designs, all crafted meticulously using silver. The unique craftsmanship of Mayuka Silver Jewellery mirrors the opulence of gold, providing an affordable and stylish alternative for all.

The management team, led by Managing Director Abhijith and participated in the grand launch. Their presence underscored the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. In a bid to make designer jewellery accessible to everyone, Mayuka silver Jewellery has launched this exclusive store, where luxury meets affordability.

To further sweeten the deal for customers, Mayuka Silver Jewellery has introduced exciting launch offers that extend until Feb 28th 2025

On purchase of Above Rs 100000: Win a Diamond Ring

On purchase of Rs 50000: Get a watch

On purchase of Rs 25000: get a gold photo frame

