Lions Clubs International, Dist 320A & Department of Language & Culture (Govt of Telangana) presents “Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4” powered by Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police. Its an initiative by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva.

The Grand Ganesha Committee met the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sri C.V.Anand, IPS, and discussed about the concept of Cultural oneness & sustainable initiatives across the Gated Communities & Societies at large. Police Commissioner also shared his insights and appreciated this initiative which is in its 4th year.



The meeting with ADGP – CID Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS was also very insightful with his valuable inputs and appreciation for this concept.



“Grand Ganesha Awards” as a concept is curated to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing Cosmopolitan City like Hyderabad, while maintaining the Traditions and going back to basics of Sustainability.



The Team also met with Sri Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language & Culture. He was extremely glad that together with Lions Club the Hon’ble Department has continued to present these Awards for four years.



The meeting with Sri Sunil Kumar, PMJF, past international director of Lions Clubs International was also extremely insightful wherein he shared his vision of making this concept go global along with the Lions Fraternity.



Following members of the Grand Ganesha Committee met with the dignitaries:



1) Lion Dr Saurabh Sureka, Awards Convenor

2) Lion Arun Jain, Awards Ceremony Committee

3) Lion Deepak Rodey, Secretary, Lions Yuva

4) Lion Mohit Sarda, Service Chairperson, Lions Yuva

5) Lion Dr Tulasi, Leo Advisor, Lions Yuva

6) Lion Rupa Sureka, Yuva Shakti

7) Lion Neha R Gupta, Marketing Chairperson, Lions Yuva

8) Lion Naresh Agarwal, Guiding Lion

9) Lion Ritika Dua, Member, Lions Yuva

Gated Communities are the mini townships where the Cosmo Population along with the resident population of the city come together to celebrate and build the Sustainable Cultural Legacy for our future generations.



“Grand Ganesha Awards” recognises and rewards Gated Communities who contribute in building this Legacy.



More than 50 Gated Communities have registered with Grand Ganesha Awards so far and this year the shortlisted finalist Communities/Societies are:

1 Laxmi Narsimha Swamy Nagar Colony Gachibowli 2 My Home Vihanga Gachibowli 3 Rajapushpa Atria Gachibowli 4 Golf View Gachibowli 5 Jain's Carlton Creek Gachibowli 6 Prestige High Fields Gachibowli 7 Aparna Kanopy Tulip Kompally 8 The Neighborhood Kompally 9 Trident Grande Kompally 10 Ashoka A-La-Maison Kompally 11 SA Palm Meadows Kompally 12 SMR Vinay Iconia Kondapur 13 Aparna Serene Park Kondapur 14 Green Valley Kondapur 15 Hashmat Gunj Residents Association Koti 16 Raintree Park Kukatpally 17 Manjeera Majestc Homes Kukatpally 18 Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden Kukatpally 19 Sunshine Colony Manikonda 20 Aparna Cyberlife Nalagandla 21 Aparna Sarovar Nalagandla 22 Aparna Cyber Commune Nalagandla 23 Aparna Sarovar Zenith Nalagandla 24 PBEL City Peerancheruvu 25 Provident Kenworth Peerancheruvu

The Grand Ganesha Committee with members of Lions Club and Jury members shall be visiting the above communities to understand various concepts and initiatives taken by these communities and shall accordingly give score to each with their remarks.

Communities registering with us are awarded across various categories, viz:

Season’s Winner & Runners Up Most Culturally Active Society Most Enthusiastic Society Most Socially Active Society Best Prasadam Seva Most Eco-Friendly Society "Go Green" Society Most Resident Friendly Society Most Digitally Active Society Most Promising Society Jury Special Awards

The Final day of awards shall be on 30th September 2023.

Poster Launch of Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards 2023, Season 4 done at the offices of: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sri C.V. Anand, IPS; Addl. DGP-CID, Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS ; Sri M Hari Krishna, Director – Department of Language & Culture (Govt of TS)























