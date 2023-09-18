  • Menu
Lions Clubs International, Dist 320A & Department of Language & Culture (Govt of Telangana) presents “Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4” powered by Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police.

Lions Clubs International, Dist 320A & Department of Language & Culture (Govt of Telangana) presents “Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4” powered by Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police. Its an initiative by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva.

The Grand Ganesha Committee met the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sri C.V.Anand, IPS, and discussed about the concept of Cultural oneness & sustainable initiatives across the Gated Communities & Societies at large. Police Commissioner also shared his insights and appreciated this initiative which is in its 4th year.

The meeting with ADGP – CID Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS was also very insightful with his valuable inputs and appreciation for this concept.

Grand Ganesha Awards” as a concept is curated to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing Cosmopolitan City like Hyderabad, while maintaining the Traditions and going back to basics of Sustainability.

The Team also met with Sri Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language & Culture. He was extremely glad that together with Lions Club the Hon’ble Department has continued to present these Awards for four years.

The meeting with Sri Sunil Kumar, PMJF, past international director of Lions Clubs International was also extremely insightful wherein he shared his vision of making this concept go global along with the Lions Fraternity.

Following members of the Grand Ganesha Committee met with the dignitaries:

1) Lion Dr Saurabh Sureka, Awards Convenor

2) Lion Arun Jain, Awards Ceremony Committee

3) Lion Deepak Rodey, Secretary, Lions Yuva

4) Lion Mohit Sarda, Service Chairperson, Lions Yuva

5) Lion Dr Tulasi, Leo Advisor, Lions Yuva

6) Lion Rupa Sureka, Yuva Shakti

7) Lion Neha R Gupta, Marketing Chairperson, Lions Yuva

8) Lion Naresh Agarwal, Guiding Lion

9) Lion Ritika Dua, Member, Lions Yuva

Gated Communities are the mini townships where the Cosmo Population along with the resident population of the city come together to celebrate and build the Sustainable Cultural Legacy for our future generations.

“Grand Ganesha Awards” recognises and rewards Gated Communities who contribute in building this Legacy.

More than 50 Gated Communities have registered with Grand Ganesha Awards so far and this year the shortlisted finalist Communities/Societies are:

1

Laxmi Narsimha Swamy Nagar Colony

Gachibowli

2

My Home Vihanga

Gachibowli

3

Rajapushpa Atria

Gachibowli

4

Golf View

Gachibowli

5

Jain's Carlton Creek

Gachibowli

6

Prestige High Fields

Gachibowli

7

Aparna Kanopy Tulip

Kompally

8

The Neighborhood

Kompally

9

Trident Grande

Kompally

10

Ashoka A-La-Maison

Kompally

11

SA Palm Meadows

Kompally

12

SMR Vinay Iconia

Kondapur

13

Aparna Serene Park

Kondapur

14

Green Valley

Kondapur

15

Hashmat Gunj Residents Association

Koti

16

Raintree Park

Kukatpally

17

Manjeera Majestc Homes

Kukatpally

18

Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden

Kukatpally

19

Sunshine Colony

Manikonda

20

Aparna Cyberlife

Nalagandla

21

Aparna Sarovar

Nalagandla

22

Aparna Cyber Commune

Nalagandla

23

Aparna Sarovar Zenith

Nalagandla

24

PBEL City

Peerancheruvu

25

Provident Kenworth

Peerancheruvu

The Grand Ganesha Committee with members of Lions Club and Jury members shall be visiting the above communities to understand various concepts and initiatives taken by these communities and shall accordingly give score to each with their remarks.

Communities registering with us are awarded across various categories, viz:

Season’s Winner & Runners Up

Most Culturally Active Society

Most Enthusiastic Society

Most Socially Active Society

Best Prasadam Seva

Most Eco-Friendly Society

"Go Green" Society

Most Resident Friendly Society

Most Digitally Active Society

Most Promising Society

Jury Special Awards

The Final day of awards shall be on 30th September 2023.

Poster Launch of Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards 2023, Season 4 done at the offices of: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sri C.V. Anand, IPS; Addl. DGP-CID, Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS ; Sri M Hari Krishna, Director – Department of Language & Culture (Govt of TS)







