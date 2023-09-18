Live
Grand Ganesha Awards 2023
Lions Clubs International, Dist 320A & Department of Language & Culture (Govt of Telangana) presents “Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4” powered by Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police. Its an initiative by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva.
The Grand Ganesha Committee met the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sri C.V.Anand, IPS, and discussed about the concept of Cultural oneness & sustainable initiatives across the Gated Communities & Societies at large. Police Commissioner also shared his insights and appreciated this initiative which is in its 4th year.
The meeting with ADGP – CID Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS was also very insightful with his valuable inputs and appreciation for this concept.
“Grand Ganesha Awards” as a concept is curated to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing Cosmopolitan City like Hyderabad, while maintaining the Traditions and going back to basics of Sustainability.
The Team also met with Sri Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language & Culture. He was extremely glad that together with Lions Club the Hon’ble Department has continued to present these Awards for four years.
The meeting with Sri Sunil Kumar, PMJF, past international director of Lions Clubs International was also extremely insightful wherein he shared his vision of making this concept go global along with the Lions Fraternity.
Following members of the Grand Ganesha Committee met with the dignitaries:
1) Lion Dr Saurabh Sureka, Awards Convenor
2) Lion Arun Jain, Awards Ceremony Committee
3) Lion Deepak Rodey, Secretary, Lions Yuva
4) Lion Mohit Sarda, Service Chairperson, Lions Yuva
5) Lion Dr Tulasi, Leo Advisor, Lions Yuva
6) Lion Rupa Sureka, Yuva Shakti
7) Lion Neha R Gupta, Marketing Chairperson, Lions Yuva
8) Lion Naresh Agarwal, Guiding Lion
9) Lion Ritika Dua, Member, Lions Yuva
Gated Communities are the mini townships where the Cosmo Population along with the resident population of the city come together to celebrate and build the Sustainable Cultural Legacy for our future generations.
“Grand Ganesha Awards” recognises and rewards Gated Communities who contribute in building this Legacy.
More than 50 Gated Communities have registered with Grand Ganesha Awards so far and this year the shortlisted finalist Communities/Societies are:
1
Laxmi Narsimha Swamy Nagar Colony
Gachibowli
2
My Home Vihanga
Gachibowli
3
Rajapushpa Atria
Gachibowli
4
Golf View
Gachibowli
5
Jain's Carlton Creek
Gachibowli
6
Prestige High Fields
Gachibowli
7
Aparna Kanopy Tulip
Kompally
8
The Neighborhood
Kompally
9
Trident Grande
Kompally
10
Ashoka A-La-Maison
Kompally
11
SA Palm Meadows
Kompally
12
SMR Vinay Iconia
Kondapur
13
Aparna Serene Park
Kondapur
14
Green Valley
Kondapur
15
Hashmat Gunj Residents Association
Koti
16
Raintree Park
Kukatpally
17
Manjeera Majestc Homes
Kukatpally
18
Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden
Kukatpally
19
Sunshine Colony
Manikonda
20
Aparna Cyberlife
Nalagandla
21
Aparna Sarovar
Nalagandla
22
Aparna Cyber Commune
Nalagandla
23
Aparna Sarovar Zenith
Nalagandla
24
PBEL City
Peerancheruvu
25
Provident Kenworth
Peerancheruvu
The Grand Ganesha Committee with members of Lions Club and Jury members shall be visiting the above communities to understand various concepts and initiatives taken by these communities and shall accordingly give score to each with their remarks.
Communities registering with us are awarded across various categories, viz:
Season’s Winner & Runners Up
Most Culturally Active Society
Most Enthusiastic Society
Most Socially Active Society
Best Prasadam Seva
Most Eco-Friendly Society
"Go Green" Society
Most Resident Friendly Society
Most Digitally Active Society
Most Promising Society
Jury Special Awards
The Final day of awards shall be on 30th September 2023.
Poster Launch of Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards 2023, Season 4 done at the offices of: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sri C.V. Anand, IPS; Addl. DGP-CID, Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS ; Sri M Hari Krishna, Director – Department of Language & Culture (Govt of TS)