Metamorphosis 2025, flagship of India Blockchain Tour, Set to host India’s Premier Web 3 x AI Conference

Metamorphosis 2025, flagship of the India Blockchain Tour, is set to take place on September 27–28, 2025, at Le Méridien, Gurugram. Widely recognised as India’s Premier Web 3 X AI conference, the event will convene the brightest innovators, developers, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world to collectively shape the future of technology, decentralised systems, and the digital economy.

Over the years, Metamorphosis has successfully hosted 25+ editions, engaged with 2,000+ attendees, and featured 200+ global speakers, building a legacy of shaping conversations on emerging technologies. The 2025 edition aims to elevate this impact with a more diverse, global, and powerful lineup of changemakers.

This year’s speaker lineup features some of the most influential voices in the ecosystem, including Rama Devi, Former Director of Emerging Technologies, Government of Telangana; Dilip Chenoy, Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association; Vikas Gupta, Country Manager – India, Bybit; Rajesh Dhuddu, Partner – Emerging Tech, PwC; and Thomas Vaic, International Expansion Manager, Trezor; and many others.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Anupam Varshney, Founder of Octaloop, said, “We are really excited about Metamorphosis 2025. Each year has been a step forward, but this year we’re aiming to go bigger than ever before with more global voices, more startups, and more groundbreaking conversations at the intersection of AI and Web3. Our vision is to make Metamorphosis not just a conference, but a launchpad for ideas and collaborations that will place India firmly at the center of the world’s digital transformation.”

A major highlight of this year’s edition will be the Founder Demo Day, offering a rare opportunity for early-stage startups to pitch their ideas to some of the most influential venture capital firms, including New Tribe Capital and Tykhe Ventures. This initiative aims to accelerate the growth of promising ventures and open doors to critical industry partnerships.

Adding to this, Vikas Gupta, Country Manager - India at Bybit, remarked, “We see tremendous potential in India’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem, and Metamorphosis 2025 reflects that momentum. Bybit is proud to support a platform that brings together builders, investors, and leaders to unlock new possibilities.”

Metamorphosis 2025 is expected to host over 1,500 participants, 100+ startups, making it one of the largest Web3 x AI gatherings in Asia this year. With sessions spanning AI governance, blockchain scalability, DeFi innovations, metaverse applications, and cross-border digital collaboration, the event promises to set the stage for the next decade of technological breakthroughs.