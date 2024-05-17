Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings

Mohini Ekadashi is a highly revered occasion celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu with great enthusiasm and devotion. Observed globally, this day involves fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings. As we prepare to observe Mohini Ekadashi this year, here are essential details about the date, rituals, significance, shubh muhurat, and parana timings.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

Mohini Ekadashi occurs on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Vaishakha. In 2024, it will be celebrated on May 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:22 AM on May 18 and concludes at 1:50 AM on May 19.

Parana Timings

Parana is the ritual of breaking the fast, typically performed the day after Ekadashi, following sunrise. For Mohini Ekadashi in 2024, the parana timings are from 5:28 AM to 8:12 AM on May 20, as per Drik Panchang.

Rituals

On Mohini Ekadashi, devotees start their day early with a holy bath. They then set up an altar with idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, offering flowers, sweets, and water. A strict fast is observed throughout the day, ending the next day during the specified parana time. Charity and acts of kindness are also integral parts of the day's observances.

Significance

Mohini Ekadashi is dedicated to spiritual renewal and is named after an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu took the form of the enchanting nymph Mohini. Devotees commemorate this divine manifestation by observing fasts and offering prayers to seek blessings and spiritual growth.

By understanding these aspects of Mohini Ekadashi, devotees can observe the day with proper rituals and reverence, enhancing their spiritual practice and devotion to Lord Vishnu.