Mother’s Day 2023: Know Why Virgin Mary, is honored to be our Spiritual Mother

The Virgin Mary is known by varied names, few of the names include Mother of God, Queen of Angels and Queen of the Universe.



Virgin Mary is honored to be our Spiritual mother because she is considered to be the patron saint of all human beings, watching over them with motherly care due to her role as the mother of Jesus Christ, whom Christians believe to be the saviour of the World.

Mary is considered to be the patron saint of all humanity as well as groups, which include mothers, blood donors, travellers and those who work in the travel industry (such as airplane and ship crews) cooks and those who work in food industry, construction workers, people who make clothes, jewellery and home furnishings, numerous places and churches worldwide and people who are seeking spiritual enlightment.

Famous Miracles of God working through Virgin Mary

People have credited a vast number of miracles to God Working through the Virgin Mary. Those miracles can be divided into those that were reported during her lifetime and those that were reported afterward.

Catholics believe that, when Mary was conceived, she was miraculously free of the taint of the original sin, which has affected every other person in history except Jesus Christ that belief is called the miracle of the immaculate conception.

All Christians believe, miracle of the Virgin Birth, in which Mary conceived Jesus Christ as a Virgin, through the power of the Holy Spirit, The Bible records that Gabriel, the archangel of revelation, Visited Mary to inform her of Gods Plan for her to serve as Jesus Mother on Earth.

What Bible Says?

The Luke Chapter, reveal part of their conversation” How will this be “Mary asked the angel, Since I am a virgin? The angel answered, the Holy spirit will come on you and the power of the Highest will overshadow you. So, the Holy one to be born would be called the Son of God.

Both Catholic as well as orthodox Christians believe that Mary was miraculously taken to heaven in an usual way. Catholics believe in the miracle of Assumption, which means that Mary did not die natural human death but rather assumed both body as well as soul from Earth into Heaven, while she was still alive.

Mary was born into a devout Jewish family in Galilee (now part of Israel) when it was part of the Ancient Roman Empire. Her Parents were Saint Joachim and Saint Anne, whom Catholic tradition stat that angels visited separately to inform them that Anne was expecting Mary. Mary’s Parents dedicated her to God in a Jewish temple, when she was three years old.

By the time, Mary was about 12 to 13 years old, Historians believe, that she was engaged to Joseph, a devout Jewish Man. It was during Mary’s Engagement that she learned through an angelic visitation of the plans God had for her to serve as Jesus Christ’s Mother on Earth. Mary responded with faithful obedience to God’s Plan, despite the personal Challenges that it presented to her,



When Mary’s cousin Elizabeth (mother of the Prophet John, the Baptist) praised Mary for her faith, Mary gave a speech, that has become a famous song sung in worship services, the magnificent, which the Bible records in Luke 1: 46-55. And Mary said, my soul glorifies, the Lord and my Spirit rejoices in God my Saviour, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant. From now on all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty one has done great things for me- holy is his name. his mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation, he has performed, mighty deeds with his arm, he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts. He has brought down rulers form their throne has lifted up the humble. He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful to Abraham and his descendants forever, just as he promised our ancestors.

The bible records varied instances wherein Mary with Jesus Christ during his lifetime, including a time, when she and Joseph lost track of him and found Jesus teaching people in a temple when he was mere 12 years old(Luke Chapter 2) and when wine ran out at a wedding and she asked her son to turn water into wine, to help the host. Mary was near at the cross as Jesus died on it for sins of the World (john Chapter 19). Immediately after the Jesus resurrection and ascension into heaven, the bible mentions in Acts 1:14 that Mary prayed along with the Apostles and others.

Before Jesus Christ died on the cross, he had asked the Apostle John to take care of Mary for the rest of her life. Many historians believe that Mary later moved to the ancient city of Ephesus (which is now part of Turkey) along with John and ended her earthly life there.