Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is of great importance to Muslims around the world as it is the Islamic New Year, also known as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year, and is celebrated on the first day of Muharram as it in this holy month the prophet Muhammad emigrated from Mecca to Medina. However, Muslims mourn on the tenth day of the month, known as Ashura, in remembrance of the marriage of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar which consists of 365 days, the Islamic calendar has about 354 days divided into 12 months where Muharram is followed by the months of Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zil-Qadah and Zil-Hijjah. After Ramadan or Ramzan, Muharram is considered the holiest month in Islam and marks the beginning of the lunar calendar that Islam follows.

Muharram 2023: Date

Muharram dates vary each year on the Gregorian calendar because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Countries like India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, and Pakistan typically see the crescent moon a day later than Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. The month of Muharram also mentioned in Hadith as the month of Allah begins on July 20, 2023 in India.

Muharram History

Muharram is of historical importance to both Sunni and Shia Muslims. It commemorates significant events, including the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (grandson of the Prophet Muhammad) at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This battle has immense religious and political significance in Islamic history.

The battle took place during the caliphate of Yazid I, the second Umayyad caliph, and involved a conflict between the forces of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and the ruling Umayyad army. Imam Hussein, along with his family members and a small group of loyal companions, refused to pledge allegiance to Yazid I out of concern for his unfair rule and violation of Islamic principles.

They embarked on a journey to the city of Kufa in present-day Iraq, responding to calls for support from its inhabitants; However, upon reaching Karbala, Imam Hussein and his companions were met by a large Umayyad army, vastly outnumbering them. Despite adversity, Imam Hussein and his followers remained steadfast in their commitment to uphold justice and the true teachings of Islam.

On the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura, Imam Hussein and his supporters engaged in a brutal battle against Umayyad forces where Imam Hussein's small group of followers, including men, women and children, were surrounded and deprived of food and water for several days. Finally, they were mercilessly killed and Imam Hussein himself was martyred in battle.

Muharram Significance:

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, signifying a time of renewal and spiritual contemplation. The word Muharram means 'not allowed' or 'forbidden', therefore Muslims are prohibited from engaging in activities such as warfare and using it as a period of prayer and reflection.

However, Muharram is also a month of mourning and reflection for Muslims. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein and his companions, highlighting the principles of justice, courage and resistance against oppression.

The events of Karbala and the martyrdom of Imam Hussein have great significance for Muslims. The sacrifices made by Imam Hussein and his companions are seen as a symbol of resistance against oppression and the importance of upholding justice, even in the face of tyranny.

When is Ashura in 2023?

Ashura is on the 10th of Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar and will begin on Thursday, July 28th, and end on Friday, July 29th. The day before Ashura, which is the 9th of Muharram, is also a day of observance for many Muslims.

Observance and rituals:

Muharram is observed differently by Sunni and Shia Muslims, although mourning and remembrance are common aspects. Shia Muslims participate in mourning processions, hold gatherings called "Majlis" and commemorate this tragic event through mourning rituals, processions and gatherings in mosques, Hussainiyas or community centers to listen to sermons by religious leaders recounting and highlighting the events of Karbala, paying homage to the martyrs and expression of pain and sadness.

They may also self-flagellate or beat their chests as an expression of pain. Shia Muslims refrain from attending and celebrating all joyous events in this period and observe a 'faaka' on the 10th day of Muharram, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, who was the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in Karbala.

As for Sunnis, observing a fast on this day is considered a 'sunnah' as Prophet Muhammad kept a roza on this day after Prophet Musa or Moses according to Sunni tradition. Sunni Muslims may observe fasts on the 9th and 10th or 10th and 11th of Muharram, known as Ashura, as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad, where both Ashura fasts are also observed to distinguish them from the Jewish observance of Yom Kippur.

It was in the month of Muharram that Allah saved the Children of Israel from Pharaoh, therefore, as a sign of gratitude to Allah, Prophet Musa or Moses fasted on the day of Ashura, which is the 10th of Muharram. In the year 622 CE, when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina in the month of Muharram, he learned from the Jews that they fasted on that day following the ways of Prophet Musa.

Wanting his followers to show the same gratitude to Allah, Prophet Muhammad decided to observe a two-day fast: one on the day of Ashura and one the day before (ie the 9th and 10th of Muharram). These are the traditional customs of Sunni Muslims.

Muslims mourn the tenth day of the month or Ashura in memory of the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, in Karbala. The Shiite community remembers the massacre on Ashura when Imam Hussain was said to have been beheaded in the battle of Karbala and to mark the public mourning and remember the pain caused to their great leader and his family, members of the Shiite community wear black clothes. They observe abstinence, faaka and take out processions on this day.

It is important to note that Muharram is a solemn time to reflect on, remember and honour the sacrifices of Imam Hussein. It is a period of mourning and respect, and the people who participate in its observance do so with reverence and sensitivity for its cultural and religious significance.

