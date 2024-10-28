Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Significance of Placing 14 Diyas and Their Locations

Narak Chaturdashi, celebrated a day before Diwali, commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon king Narakasura. According to mythology, Narakasura had terrorized many by imprisoning women and spreading fear. Devraj Indra sought Lord Krishna’s help to end Narakasura’s reign. Accompanied by his wife, Satyabhama, Lord Krishna battled and defeated the demon. The day marks the liberation of those captives, symbolized by the lighting of diyas and offering prayers.

Date and Significance

As per the Hindu calendar, Narak Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. In 2024, it starts on October 30 at 01:15 pm and ends on October 31 at 03:52 pm. The day is also known as Roop Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, or Kali Chaudas in different parts of India. Traditionally, it is considered auspicious to thoroughly clean the house, as it’s believed that this act invites Goddess Lakshmi and repels negative energy.

Ritual of Lighting Diyas

Lighting 14 diyas on Narak Chaturdashi is a customary practice to honor various deities and drive away darkness. Each diya has a specific placement within the home, thought to offer protection and prosperity.

Where to Place the 14 Diyas

• Outside the House: Place the first diya facing south near a garbage heap to ward off negativity.

• In Front of the Home Temple: Light a ghee diya before the temple to honor deities.

• In Front of Goddess Lakshmi’s Idol: Place a diya dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

• Near the Holy Tulsi: Lighting a diya near Tulsi is believed to bring blessings.

• Outside the Door: Place a diya at the entrance to welcome auspicious energies.

• Under a Peepal Tree: A diya here is symbolic of reverence for nature.

• In a Dark Corner: Lighting a diya in the darkest corner dispels hidden negativity.

• In the Washroom: This diya signifies cleanliness and drives away negative energy.

• On the Roof Parapet: Place a diya here to extend light to the surroundings.

• Near a Window: A diya on the windowsill is thought to welcome peace.

• In the Balcony: Light a diya to bring brightness to all areas of the home.

• Room Entrances: A diya at each room’s entrance is symbolic of protection.

• In the Kitchen: Lighting a diya here is considered auspicious for family health.

• Entrance of the Kitchen: Placing a diya at the entrance is believed to attract prosperity.