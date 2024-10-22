Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: The Sacred Tradition of Lighting Diyas and Its Significance

Highlight





Askari Jaffer

Importance of Naraka Chaturdashi 2024

Naraka Chaturdashi, an important Hindu festival, will be observed on October 30, 2024. One key ritual involves lighting the Yama Deepak, a diya (lamp) dedicated to Yamraj, the god of death, during the Pradosh period. Lighting this lamp holds deep spiritual significance, offering protection and invoking blessings.

The Direction to Light the Lamp

Religious scriptures emphasize lighting a four-faced lamp filled with mustard oil in the southern direction. The South is believed to be associated with Yamraj, and this tradition is meant to ward off the fear of sudden or untimely death. The lamp also symbolizes a prayer to Yamraj, asking him to keep the gates of hell closed, allowing devotees to seek salvation and peace.

Spiritual Significance of Lighting Diyas

Lighting the lamp on Naraka Chaturdashi goes beyond rituals—it serves as a spiritual act aimed at eliminating evil and negativity from one’s life. Devotees believe that this gesture strengthens the connection with divine energies and cleanses the environment of unwanted forces.

Key Practices to Follow on Naraka Chaturdashi

Apart from lighting the Yama Deepak, devotees are encouraged to observe certain practices and avoid particular actions:

Avoiding Harm to Living Beings: As Yamraj is worshipped on this day, it is considered inauspicious to harm or kill any living creature.

Cleanliness in the South Direction: The southern part of the house, associated with Yamraj, must be kept clean. No area in this direction should be left dirty, reflecting respect for the god of death.

Avoiding Oil Donations: Although the donation of oil is significant in Hindu customs, it is believed that donating oil on Naraka Chaturdashi may upset Goddess Lakshmi. Hence, it should be avoided.

Abstaining from Tamasic Foods: Devotees should refrain from consuming tamasic foods, which include meat, fish, garlic, onions, eggs, intoxicants, and leftovers. These items are thought to bring negative energy and disrupt the purity of the day.

Praying for Family’s Protection

On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers for the well-being and protection of their family members. Special prayers are made to Yamraj for the safety and prosperity of loved ones, asking him to keep harm and danger away.

By adhering to these practices and respecting the significance of the rituals, devotees aim to honour Yamraj and ensure a peaceful and protected life.