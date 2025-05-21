Natasha Poonawalla Dazzles at Cannes 2025 in Vintage Dior and Regal Indian Jewels Natasha Poonawalla Dazzles at Cannes 2025 in Vintage Dior and Regal Indian Jewels

Natasha Poonawalla made a striking impression at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, blending high fashion with Indian heritage. Walking alongside filmmaker Karan Johar, she once again showcased her penchant for avant-garde style. Known for her fearless fashion choices at major global events like the MET Gala, Natasha’s Cannes look continued her streak of sartorial brilliance.

Vintage Dior Meets Indian Opulence

This time, Poonawalla embraced subtle sophistication by wearing a vintage creation from Christian Dior’s Spring 2002 collection. The gown, chosen by her styling team, reflected Y2K aesthetics with a contemporary flair. Featuring sheer mesh, delicate ruching, and a flattering silhouette, the black dress carried the essence of early 2000s elegance.

Its standout features included a sweetheart halterneck neckline, dramatic off-shoulder puffed sleeves, and a beautifully ruched bodice that flowed into a graceful skirt. A geometric embroidered panel beneath the bust, adorned with vibrant cut-dana floral embellishments, added visual richness, while the scalloped hemline, highlighted with fine beadwork, offered a couture-level finish.

Statement Outerwear with a Twist

Adding a luxurious layer, Natasha wore a gold Dior fur jacket with intricate floral and geometric embroidery. The hem featured pastel colour-block details, offering a fresh, whimsical contrast to the otherwise monochrome ensemble.

Jewellery That Celebrates Indian Craft

Bringing her signature Indo-western fusion to life, Natasha elevated her look with a traditional rani haar—a regal necklace crafted with red and green kundan stones, pearls, and ornate pear-shaped red drops. She completed the look with a striking kundan ring, weaving Indian craftsmanship into her European couture ensemble.

Accessories and Beauty: Understated Yet Elegant

To complement the grandeur of her gown and jewellery, Natasha carried a salmon pink Jean Paul knuckle clutch, adding a hint of modern flair. Her makeup remained minimal, featuring a dewy base, sculpted contours, and sleek side-parted hair pulled into a neat bun, ensuring her outfit remained the focal point.

A Fashion Fusion Masterclass

Natasha Poonawalla’s Cannes 2025 appearance served as a powerful reminder that fashion can be a bridge between cultures. Her fusion of vintage French haute couture and Indian royal elegance delivered a look that was both timeless and trailblazing—cementing her status as a true global fashion icon.