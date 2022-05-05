They were the favorite part of the morning paper for many of us growing up, when we were introduced to the wacky and sometimes bizarre worlds of the characters inside their three-panel soul. As we grew older and realized there was more to the world than Hagar and Garfield, we discovered deeply compelling stories like Maus and Neil Gaiman's Sandman. World upon barely possible world gets told in frame and boxes, word bubbles and strokes of pen, and the people who make it possible are Cartoonists, and National Cartoonists Day is dedicated to them and their craft.

