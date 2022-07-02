National Hop-A-Park Day encourages people to go and relax in the parks in their local area, as well as enjoying public spaces that are reserved for plenty of relaxation. You will find that a lot of the bigger parks will host events on this day, from sporting occasions to cookouts.

This day is all about exploring the parks in your area and learning more about your community. If you're someone who doesn't visit parks regularly, this day provides you with the perfect excuse to do so and learn more about the area about you. Enjoy the outdoors, green spaces, and public parks as much as possible.