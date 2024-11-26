National Milk Day 2024: Celebrating India's Dairy Revolution and Legacy of Dr Verghese Kurien

National Milk Day, observed annually on November 26, marks the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, known as the "Father of the White Revolution in India." This day recognises his efforts in transforming India into the world's largest producer of milk. It also highlights the nutritional importance of milk and its significant contribution to the country's economy.

Theme for National Milk Day 2024

The theme for this year, "Transforming Dairying with AI and IT," underscores the role of technology in revolutionising the dairy sector. The celebrations will honour dairy champions and include the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards, recognising achievements in the dairy industry.

The History of National Milk Day

National Milk Day was first celebrated on November 26, 2014, following a joint decision by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Indian Dairy Association (IDA), and 22 state-level milk federations. This initiative honours Dr Kurien's immense contributions, particularly his leadership in Operation Flood, the world's largest dairy development program.

Dr. Kurien’s efforts helped India surpass the United States in 1998 to become the largest milk producer globally. He founded Amul, revolutionising dairy production and creating institutions empowering farmers. For his remarkable achievements, he was honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Significance of National Milk Day

This day emphasises the importance of dairy farmers and their contributions to India's self-reliance in milk production. It encourages advancements in dairy technology and better rearing practices. On this occasion, the National Gopal Ratna Awards are presented in categories such as:

• Best Dairy Farmer (rearing indigenous breeds)

• Best Artificial Insemination Technician

• Best Dairy Cooperative Society or Dairy Producer Organisation

5 Inspirational Quotes for National Milk Day

Share these quotes to celebrate the essence of milk:

1. “Everything gets better with milk.” – Debasish Mridha

2. “Milk is like duct tape. It fixes everything.” – Anonymous

3. “Milk, it does a body good.” – National Dairy Council

4. “Milk provides complete nutrition from infancy to old age.” – Unknown

5. “Never cry over spilled milk; it might have been poisoned.” – W C Fields

National Milk Day is a tribute to Dr Verghese Kurien’s legacy and a reminder of the enduring importance of dairy in India.