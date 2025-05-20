National Women in Aerospace Day: Honoring trailblazers and inspiring the future

National Women in Aerospace Day, observed on May 20, shines a powerful spotlight on the women who have helped shape the skies—and who continue to reach for the stars. From pioneering aviators to cutting-edge aerospace engineers, women have made remarkable contributions to flight, space exploration, and technological innovation.

This day is a tribute to the women pushing boundaries in the present—pilots, scientists, mission controllers, astronauts, and aerospace leaders whose work drives the industry forward. Icons like Amelia Earhart and Dr. Mae Jemison paved the way, but countless others have followed, contributing to missions, designing spacecraft, managing satellite systems, and transforming the future of aerospace technology.

The day serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the importance of creating pathways for young women to pursue STEM education and aerospace careers.

By spotlighting women’s achievements and promoting inclusive opportunities, this day inspires the next generation of innovators, explorers, and dreamers. Whether through mentorship programs, scholarships, internships, or public outreach, efforts to encourage more women to enter aerospace help fuel the future of the industry—and ensure a wider range of perspectives, ideas, and solutions.