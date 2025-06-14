Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Top 5 Series To Watch this Father’s Day on Prime Video
From cracking legendary dad jokes to giving you life lessons in the middle of a traffic jam, it takes a special kind of chaotic charm to be a Dad. He...
From cracking legendary dad jokes to giving you life lessons in the middle of a traffic jam, it takes a special kind of chaotic charm to be a Dad. He may not always get what you do but will ALWAYS be your biggest hype man. Whether it’s sharing random screenshots from Facebook or texting you a thumbs up after you watched him type for 5 minutes straight, dads will always be chaotically adorable. This Father’s Day, hand him the remote and lean into chaos and comfort with unique stories to match your dad’s unique vibe. Whether he prefers high-octane thrillers or emotional dramas, Prime Video has the perfect dad-approved watchlist!
- The Mehta Boys
A father, a son and years of silence between them. Featuring Boman Irani (Mr. Shiv Mehta) who plays the father of Avinash Tiwary (Amay Mehta), The Mehta Boys is set in London and explores the complicated relationship between a grieving father and son who reunite after years of estrangement. As long buried emotions of grief and pride resurface, it depicts the silence that causes walls between families. It is a strong reminder that the hardest conversations are often the most necessary. The Boman Irani directorial debut is a definite watch!
- I Want To Talk
In this poignant drama, Abhishek Bachchan portrays Arjun Sen, an astute man living the ‘American Dream’. However, his world turns upside down when he learns that he only has 100 days to live. Determined to reunite with his estranged 7 year old daughter, he sets out on a journey of reconciliation and self discovery. It’s a deeply authentic tale about a father and daughter.
- Crazxy
Sohum Shah who plays Abhimanyu Sood is a renowned surgeon who’s on his way to make a secret settlement worth ₹5 crore to keep him out of jail when he suddenly gets an unnerving phone call from his daughter Vedica who has been kidnapped. The ransom amount happens to be the exact amount as the money he’s carrying, but when it comes to saving his child, nothing else matters. With money in his hand and no time to waste, he is willing to risk everything to bring his daughter back safely. It’s a true nail-biter that will have you at the edge of your seats, constantly second-guessing as the suspense simmers until the very last second. It’s the perfect movie to watch with dad!
Ouseppinte Osiyathu
This compelling Malayalam drama featuring Vijayaraghavan, Zarin Shihab, Hemanth Menon and Kalabhavan Shajohn amongst others, navigates through the fragility of family bonds when faced with an unforeseen situation. The emotional and suspense driven plot focuses on the family dynamic between a father and his sons and how unspoken resentments shape their fate.
- Be Happy
Directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy is a vibrant dance drama based on a single father portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan and his sharp and spirited young daughter played by Inayat Verma. It features a star studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever and others. When his child’s dream of participating in the biggest dance reality show in the country is threatened by a life altering crisis, the father (Shiv Rastogi) finds himself at an unimaginable crossroad. Showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to for his daughter, he is driven to do the unthinkable.
So kick back, hit play and relax as you celebrate your dad this Father’s Day with a truly heartfelt watchlist on Prime Video.