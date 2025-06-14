Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Top 5 Series To Watch this Father’s Day on Prime Video

From cracking legendary dad jokes to giving you life lessons in the middle of a traffic jam, it takes a special kind of chaotic charm to be a Dad. He may not always get what you do but will ALWAYS be your biggest hype man. Whether it’s sharing random screenshots from Facebook or texting you a thumbs up after you watched him type for 5 minutes straight, dads will always be chaotically adorable. This Father’s Day, hand him the remote and lean into chaos and comfort with unique stories to match your dad’s unique vibe. Whether he prefers high-octane thrillers or emotional dramas, Prime Video has the perfect dad-approved watchlist!

The Mehta Boys

A father, a son and years of silence between them. Featuring Boman Irani (Mr. Shiv Mehta) who plays the father of Avinash Tiwary (Amay Mehta), The Mehta Boys is set in London and explores the complicated relationship between a grieving father and son who reunite after years of estrangement. As long buried emotions of grief and pride resurface, it depicts the silence that causes walls between families. It is a strong reminder that the hardest conversations are often the most necessary. The Boman Irani directorial debut is a definite watch!