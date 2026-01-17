Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Dupatta Spoke Volumes About Love, Culture, and Belonging

Nupur Sanon’s wedding to singer Stebin Ben was not just a grand celebration but also a deeply emotional affair reflected through her thoughtfully curated bridal wardrobe. The actress tied the knot in an elegant Udaipur ceremony earlier this month, and her wedding fashion has since captured widespread attention for blending couture with heartfelt storytelling.

For the Hindu wedding ceremony, Nupur chose a striking coral-and-red ombre lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Styled with heavy, layered dupattas, the ensemble stood out for its refreshing colour palette and timeless craftsmanship. While the silhouette and hues impressed fashion enthusiasts, it was the emotional detailing on her dupatta that truly made the look unforgettable.

Nupur paid tribute to Stebin Ben’s cultural roots by including a special message embroidered in Malayalam on her dupatta. Stebin hails from a Malayali Christian family, and the inclusion of his mother tongue added a deeply personal and respectful touch to the bridal attire. The Malayalam line conveyed a poetic thought about togetherness, symbolising how life’s journey becomes beautiful when shared with the right partner.

Adding another intimate layer to the look, Nupur also had a Punjabi message embroidered on her dupatta in Devnagari script. It read, “Tu mere kal da sukoon, te ajj da shukar,” which translates to, “You are the peace of my tomorrow and the gratitude of my today.” The line reflected both emotional depth and gratitude, seamlessly weaving her own cultural identity into the wedding ensemble. By choosing to include messages in two different languages, Nupur turned her dupatta into a symbol of unity, love, and mutual respect between two families and traditions. Rather than relying on overt statements, she let subtle details convey powerful emotions, making her bridal look meaningful beyond its visual appeal.

Her wedding fashion continued to make waves during the sangeet night as well. Steering clear of heavily sequinned outfits, Nupur opted for a vibrant, multi-hued panelled lehenga from the label Itrh. The highlight of the look was her blouse, adorned with mirror lace jhaalars cascading from the shoulders and bodice. These mirrored strings formed a cape-like effect and were also woven into her braid, creating a seamless blend of outfit and accessories.

She completed the look with traditional kadas, a bold maang tikka, and statement rings. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover curated Nupur’s wedding wardrobe, ensuring each outfit reflected elegance, individuality, and emotion.

From poetic embroidery to innovative silhouettes, Nupur Sanon’s wedding outfits were not just about fashion — they told a story stitched with love, gratitude, and cultural harmony.