Pigeon India Recognized as a Best Seller Consumer Brand at ET Edge 2026

Pigeon India has been recognised as a Best Seller Consumer Brand at the ET Edge Best Seller Consumer Brands 2026 Summit, marking a meaningful milestone for the brand and the families who have placed their trust in Pigeon over the years.

For us, this recognition is about more than an award. It reflects the relationship we have built with parents who carefully choose products for their babies and continue to make Pigeon a part of their everyday routines.

Pigeon is a Japanese mother-and-child care brand that began its journey in 1957. Over the years, the brand has developed products across a wide range of everyday needs for babies, mothers and families.

Supporting parents through every stage

In India, Pigeon's portfolio spans several areas of baby and maternity care, including feeding, breastfeeding and maternity support, skincare and wipes, cleansing, baby dental care, baby laundry care and soothers. The range also includes breastfeeding accessories designed to support mothers throughout their feeding journey.

Behind every product is a simple focus: understanding what babies need to feel safe and comfortable while helping parents feel more confident in their everyday care routines.

From feeding bottles and breast pumps to baby cleansers, laundry products and children's oral-care products, Pigeon continues to develop solutions intended to fit naturally into the daily lives of families.

“Being recognised as a Best Seller Consumer Brand is a meaningful moment for us because it reflects something that matters far beyond a business milestone - the trust parents place in Pigeon when choosing products for their babies. For us, that trust comes with a responsibility to keep listening to parents, understanding their everyday needs and creating products that make their parenting journey a little easier. We are grateful to our consumers and our teams who have been part of this journey, and we see this recognition as encouragement to keep doing better for every family we serve.”- Chinee Sikha Dutta, Marketing Head, Pigeon India

Recognition built on everyday trust

Baby-care choices are personal. Parents look closely at the products they bring into their homes, particularly when those products are used as part of a baby's daily routine.

That is why this recognition holds special meaning for Pigeon India. The continued adoption of products across categories such as liquid cleansers, baby laundry detergents, breast pumps and children's toothpaste reflects the role Pigeon plays in the everyday lives of families.

We see the ET Edge recognition as a shared achievement made possible by the trust of parents, the dedication of our teams and our continued focus on developing products around real parenting needs.

About Pigeon India

Pigeon began in Japan in 1957 and has grown into a mother-and-child care brand serving families across the world. The company has built its portfolio around products for babies, mothers and families, with a focus on research, product development and quality.

In India, Pigeon continues to expand its presence with products developed with local parenting needs in mind while following global quality standards.

To explore the Pigeon range, visit pigeon-in.com.