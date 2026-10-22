- Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look
- Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him
- Bengaluru IED blast: Police verify footage from over 100 CCTVs, form 5 special teams
- Oppo Find X10 series launched with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries
- Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar govt of 'misusing' police against RJD candidate
- Kolkata stampede: Second accused of making misleading announcement arrested
- Piyush Goyal warns Europe on CBAM, 50 pc steel duty; says trust hardest currency in business
- Elon Musk reacts to warning he could face jail
Pigeon India Recognized as a Best Seller Consumer Brand at ET Edge 2026
In Short
Pigeon India has been recognised as a Best Seller Consumer Brand at ET Edge 2026, celebrating its brand growth, consumer trust, and market leadership.
Pigeon India has been recognised as a Best Seller Consumer Brand at the ET Edge Best Seller Consumer Brands 2026 Summit, marking a meaningful milestone for the brand and the families who have placed their trust in Pigeon over the years.
For us, this recognition is about more than an award. It reflects the relationship we have built with parents who carefully choose products for their babies and continue to make Pigeon a part of their everyday routines.
Pigeon is a Japanese mother-and-child care brand that began its journey in 1957. Over the years, the brand has developed products across a wide range of everyday needs for babies, mothers and families.
Supporting parents through every stage
In India, Pigeon's portfolio spans several areas of baby and maternity care, including feeding, breastfeeding and maternity support, skincare and wipes, cleansing, baby dental care, baby laundry care and soothers. The range also includes breastfeeding accessories designed to support mothers throughout their feeding journey.
Behind every product is a simple focus: understanding what babies need to feel safe and comfortable while helping parents feel more confident in their everyday care routines.
From feeding bottles and breast pumps to baby cleansers, laundry products and children's oral-care products, Pigeon continues to develop solutions intended to fit naturally into the daily lives of families.
“Being recognised as a Best Seller Consumer Brand is a meaningful moment for us because it reflects something that matters far beyond a business milestone - the trust parents place in Pigeon when choosing products for their babies. For us, that trust comes with a responsibility to keep listening to parents, understanding their everyday needs and creating products that make their parenting journey a little easier. We are grateful to our consumers and our teams who have been part of this journey, and we see this recognition as encouragement to keep doing better for every family we serve.”- Chinee Sikha Dutta, Marketing Head, Pigeon India
Recognition built on everyday trust
Baby-care choices are personal. Parents look closely at the products they bring into their homes, particularly when those products are used as part of a baby's daily routine.
That is why this recognition holds special meaning for Pigeon India. The continued adoption of products across categories such as liquid cleansers, baby laundry detergents, breast pumps and children's toothpaste reflects the role Pigeon plays in the everyday lives of families.
We see the ET Edge recognition as a shared achievement made possible by the trust of parents, the dedication of our teams and our continued focus on developing products around real parenting needs.
About Pigeon India
Pigeon began in Japan in 1957 and has grown into a mother-and-child care brand serving families across the world. The company has built its portfolio around products for babies, mothers and families, with a focus on research, product development and quality.
In India, Pigeon continues to expand its presence with products developed with local parenting needs in mind while following global quality standards.
To explore the Pigeon range, visit pigeon-in.com.
Nara Lokesh orders school building repair in Alluri district
Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch
Bhatti Vikramarka attends SPF's Raising Day parade, urges for secure Telangana
ITBP Chief Confirms Ongoing Face-Offs With Chinese Troops Along Arunachal Border; Congress Questions PM Modi
Deadline for Duty-Free Import of One Million Tonnes of Sugar Extended to Dec 31
Delhi wakes up to 'poor' air, above-normal minimum temperature