Pongal 2026: Four Days of Harvest, Gratitude and Togetherness

Pongal, one of South India’s most cherished harvest festivals, will be celebrated this year from January 13 to January 16, 2026. Rooted in Tamil culture and the solar calendar, the festival marks the arrival of the Tamil month of Thai, a period traditionally associated with prosperity, fresh beginnings and agricultural abundance.

Observed mainly in Tamil Nadu and parts of South India, Pongal is closely tied to nature, farming and gratitude for a successful harvest. While it coincides with celebrations such as Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Uttarayan in other regions of India, Pongal follows its own unique four-day structure, with each day carrying a special meaning.

Four Days of Pongal 2026

The festival unfolds over four days — Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal — each reflecting a different theme of renewal, thanksgiving and togetherness.

Bhogi Pongal: January 13, 2026

Thai Pongal: January 14, 2026

Mattu Pongal: January 15, 2026

Kaanum Pongal: January 16, 2026

Bhogi: Welcoming New Beginnings

The first day, Bhogi, is dedicated to letting go of the old and making way for the new. Homes are cleaned, unwanted items are discarded, and traditional bonfires are lit in many communities to symbolise renewal. People decorate their homes with colourful kolams, wear fresh clothes and prepare sweets as the festive spirit begins to build.

In several South Indian households, children are blessed through age-old customs involving fruits, flowers and small tokens, reflecting hopes for their health and happiness.

Thai Pongal: Honouring the Sun and the Harvest

Thai Pongal, the main day of the festival, is devoted to the Sun God and the agricultural cycle. Families prepare the signature sweet dish called Pongal using newly harvested rice, milk and jaggery. It is traditionally cooked in a new pot, often outdoors, to acknowledge the role of sunlight, land and rain in food production.

This day also marks the official start of the Tamil month of Thai, a period considered especially auspicious for new beginnings and family events.

Mattu Pongal: Celebrating Cattle

On Mattu Pongal, attention turns to cattle, especially cows and bulls, which are vital to farming life. They are bathed, decorated with garlands and bells, and honoured in homes and villages. Rural areas come alive with cultural performances, traditional games and, in some places, local bull-related festivities that highlight the bond between humans and animals.

The day reflects the deep respect farming communities hold for the animals that support agriculture and rural livelihoods.

Kaanum Pongal: A Day for Family and Leisure

The festival concludes with Kaanum Pongal, a day devoted to social bonding and relaxation. Families step out to visit relatives, enjoy picnics, or spend time at beaches, parks, temples and riversides. The focus shifts from rituals to reconnecting with loved ones and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Across Tamil Nadu, this day is especially popular for short trips and community gatherings.

Cities in Festive Mood

Throughout the four days, cities and towns across Tamil Nadu are filled with colour, music and celebration. From folk dances and cultural shows to temple events and local markets, the Pongal spirit can be felt everywhere. Major cities such as Chennai, Madurai, Thanjavur and Coimbatore host especially vibrant festivities, blending tradition with modern celebrations.

As Pongal 2026 approaches, the festival once again brings together themes of gratitude, renewal and unity — celebrating not just the harvest, but also the enduring bond between people, nature and tradition.