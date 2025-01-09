Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025: Celebrating NRI Day, Its History, Theme, and Significance

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), also known as NRI Day, will be observed on January 9, 2025, a Thursday. This biennial celebration highlights the contributions of Indians living abroad and strengthens ties with the diaspora. The event fosters community connections and acknowledges the vital role of non-resident Indians in India's development.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention will be held from January 8-10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in collaboration with the state government.

Origin and Significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention, initiated in 2003 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, serves as a platform for recognizing and engaging with the global Indian community.

January 9 holds historical importance as it marks the date in 1915 when Mahatma Gandhi, considered the greatest Pravasi, returned from South Africa. Gandhi’s return catalyzed India's liberation movement and reshaped the nation's future. Observed initially as an annual event, PBD transitioned into a biennial celebration in 2015 to allow for more focused discussions and theme-based conferences.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025 Theme and Venue

The theme for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025 is “The Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” reflecting the importance of the diaspora in shaping India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.

This year's event will host representatives from over 50 countries and provide a platform for networking, discussions, and fostering stronger connections among the Indian diaspora.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is not just an observance but a celebration of the global Indian community’s achievements and contributions. With its rich history and focus on unity, the 2025 edition promises to further strengthen the bonds between India and its overseas citizens.