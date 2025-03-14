Priya Saraiya calls for equal recognition for singers and lyricists

Renowned lyricist and singer Priya Saraiya has voiced her hope for a cultural shift in Bollywood, where singers and lyricists receive the same level of recognition as actors.

Acknowledging the growing visibility of music creators due to digital platforms, Saraiya emphasized that there is still a long way to go before they receive the acknowledgment they truly deserve. “I hope singers and lyricists in the film industry get the same recognition as actors. Things are changing, and with digital platforms, music creators are getting more visibility than before. But we still have a long way to go,” she stated.

Saraiya also highlighted the challenges faced by regional artists in achieving equal representation on global platforms. She stressed the importance of consistent music production and audience engagement to carve a space in the industry.

“Regional artists need to create more music and build their own fanbase. With digital platforms, it’s becoming easier to reach a global audience, but consistency is key,” she explained.

Sharing insights into her journey as a lyricist and singer, Saraiya reflected on the advice she wished she had received early in her career. Instead of longing for guidance, she embraced the importance of individuality.

“Honestly, I’m glad I didn’t receive advice! Every artist is unique and has their own expression. Of course, it’s good to listen to suggestions, but at the end of the day, you have to follow your heart and do what you do best,” she remarked.

When asked about Bollywood’s evolving music trends, Saraiya acknowledged the industry’s shift towards commercially appealing lyrics. However, she reassured fans that poetic storytelling still holds a special place in Indian music.

“There is a shift towards commercial lyrics, but there are still many poetic songs being made. It’s about finding the right balance,” she concluded.

With her insightful take on the future of music and the recognition of creators, Priya Saraiya’s words resonate with many in the industry, reinforcing the need for greater appreciation of the artists behind Bollywood’s musical magic.