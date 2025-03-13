Priyanka Tare: A shining star & A Symbol of Beauty, Strength, and Passion

Hailing from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Tare has emerged as a shining star, earning the prestigious title of Mrs. India Telangana Queen 2025 along with the Mrs. Passionate award. She is now representing Telangana at the national Mrs. India pageant in September 2025.

A woman of many talents : Priyanka has built an impressive career in corporate MNCs, excelling in Events, HR, and CSR. She has consistently demonstrated excellence in academics, sports, singing, and dancing. A state-level badminton player and fitness enthusiast.

Priyanka is someone who not only achieves her own dreams but also uplifts others along the way. She has deep belief & faith in God & is deeply committed to social causes like the welfare of underprivileged girls/childrens and women’s empowerment, with multiple NGOs.

Recently, she was invited as the Chief Guest by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, where she delivered an inspiring speech on women’s empowerment and presented awards and gifts, motivating women to excel in all walks of life.

With a passion for fashion, music, and acting, Priyanka continues to explore modeling and media projects, further showcasing her versatility.

Priyanka Tare is an inspiration & a role model for today’s generation. Her journey & achievements is a source of pride not just for Chhattisgarh and Telangana but for every woman .