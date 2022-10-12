Rabiya Begum: The sole bread earner of the family

It has always been a decision for women to find a perfect balance between their freedom and responsibilities. Embracing the role of a woman comes with adorning a multi-hued hat with multiple juggling between different roles and responsibilities. However, time and again women have proved that they can conquer any hurdles with an undeterred attitude toward creating a better life for themselves as well as their families. From embracing motherhood, becoming financially independent, as well as taking charge of her entire family, the story of Rabiya Begum from Hyderabad depicts a journey of defying all the odds and paving the way to an independent and fulfilling life.

Rabiya used to work as a local masseuse with meagre earnings and no work-life balance. With mounting debts, two children, and other household issues, Rabiya has always been in the quest to find a better job. Her search for a better opportunity ended when she was introduced to Urban Company by her sister. Ever since Rabiya joined Urban Company, she got professional spa training and has been working hard since then. There have been times when she has delivered 63 services in a month and has also been given the badge of 'best professional woman professional' from Urban Company.

With her hard work and determination, Rabiya has not only paid off her husband's debts in a few months but is also independently managing the entire household's expenses. And just like Rabiya, there are so many gig workers who are gracefully fighting their financial crunch with platforms such as Urban Company. Her Husband says, 'after she joined Urban Company, a lot of our problems have gone away. She has been running the household for many months as well as taking care of our children's need and their school fees as well. There is a huge difference between the work she is doing now and her previous work. Now she earns more, gets more respect as well as receives better services.'

Rabiya says, 'now I can dream without any boundaries, not only for me but for my children and family too. I have bought gold for myself as well as a small car which seemed to be impossible for me sometime back. My dream now is to send my children to a better school and support them in every possible way and I want to buy a house. I am very confident that I can achieve this now.'