Radhika Merchant Wears Gown Featuring Anant Ambani's Love Letter at Pre-Wedding Gala

Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gown, which she wore at a recent European gala, featured a heartfelt love letter from her fiancé, Anant Ambani. The letter, written when Merchant was 22, is deeply personal and significant to her. Merchant expressed her desire to preserve the letter for future generations as a testament to their love.

This gown was designed by Robert Wun, a London-based designer, and was part of the lavish four-day pre-wedding celebration attended by high-profile performers like Katy Perry, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys, and Andrea Bocelli.

On the second day of the festivities, Merchant donned a toga created by designer Grace Ling for a themed party. This event included elements reminiscent of the couple's university days at New York University and Brown University. Merchant's soon-to-be mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, wore a gown from the renowned Italian fashion house Schiaparelli.

Merchant described the evening in Portofino, where they enjoyed a live performance by legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, as a magical experience that left her with goosebumps.

The wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is scheduled for July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with festivities planned over three days.