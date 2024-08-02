Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat for Tying Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the bond between siblings. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a sacred thread, or Rakhi, on their brothers' wrists, wishing for their prosperity and long life. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters from any harm and often give them gifts. The term "Raksha" translates to "protection," while "Bandhan" means "bond." According to the Hindu Panchang, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Purnima, or the full moon day, during the month of Sawan. Here's everything you need to know about Raksha Bandhan 2024.



Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date

In 2024, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 19.

History of Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Raksha Bandhan has roots in various Indian mythological tales. One of the most well-known stories is from the epic Mahabharata.

As per the Mahabharata, when Lord Krishna killed King Shishupal to protect Dharma on earth, he injured his finger and started bleeding. Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, tore a strip from her saree and wrapped it around Krishna's finger to stop the bleeding. Deeply moved by her gesture, Lord Krishna promised to protect Draupadi.

Later, when the Pandavas lost a dice game to the Kauravas, who then attempted to disrobe Draupadi, Lord Krishna came to her rescue, thus keeping his promise to protect her.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Over the years, Raksha Bandhan has transcended religious and cultural boundaries, becoming a celebration of human relationships and unity. It is not just observed between siblings but also among cousins, friends, and those who hold a special place in our lives. The festival symbolizes unity and brotherhood, emphasizing the importance of love and protection.

Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat) for Raksha Bandhan in 2024 is as follows:

Raksha Bandhan Ritual Time: 1:30 pm to 9:19 pm

Afternoon Auspicious Time: 1:58 pm to 4:31 pm

Purnima Tithi Starts: August 19 at 3:04 am

Purnima Tithi Ends: August 19 at 11:55 pm

Rituals of Raksha Bandhan 2024

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, you will need a silver plate, traditionally known as a thali, which should include:

• Rice (Akshat)

• Vermilion (Kumkum)

• Sweets

• Fruits

• Curd (Dahi)

• Incense Sticks

• Lamp (Diya)

How to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024

Make Handmade Rakhis:

Instead of purchasing Rakhis, consider making a unique one at home. Customize it according to your brother's preferences using materials like sandalwood or Rudraksha beads, deity images, paper flowers, or cartoon stickers.

Plan a Trip:

Surprise your brother with a planned trip. Whether it’s a short staycation or a longer trip, this will provide an opportunity to spend quality time together and break the routine.

Gift Personalised Items:

Choose thoughtful gifts based on your brother’s hobbies and favourite things. This could include wallets, perfumes, or even his favourite superhero T-shirts.

By embracing these traditions and gestures, Raksha Bandhan becomes a memorable and cherished festival, celebrating the deep bond of love and protection between siblings.