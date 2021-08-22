Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an important Hindu festival, dedicated to brothers and sisters.

On this auspicious day, sisters tie a thread on her brother's wrist and pray for his long and prosperous life. In return, the brother gives a token of love to his loving sister. Legend has it that Raksha Bandhan can be traced back to the day when Lord Krishna had accidentally cut his finger with the Sudarshan Chakra.

Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas felt a lot of pain seeing him hurt and she immediately tore a piece of her vastra and tied it to Lord Krishna's bleeding finger to help soothe his pain and stop the blood from flowing.

Lord Krishna was deeply touched by her gesture and in return promised to take care of her from all evils in the world. He called it the Raksha Sutra.