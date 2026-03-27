Ram Gopal Varma reveals he wanted to be auto rickshaw driver at the age of 10

Indian auteur Ram Gopal Varma has opened up about one of his many childhood dreams.

On Thursday, the filmmaker took to X and shared a detailed note.

He reflected on how change has been the only constant in his life, with his aspirations evolving over time.

He wrote, “I wanted to be an auto rickshaw driver when I was around 10, because I was fascinated with the vrooom vroom sound when the accelerator revs up.

And then around 15, I wanted to live in a forest inspired by a cousin of mine, and then a few years later, I wanted to be an engineer and then once again I changed my mind to become a director.”

He also spoke about how his literary influences shifted—from Enid Blyton to James Hadley Chase, and later to Frederick Forsyth—each shaping his imagination at different stages.

Discussing cinematic inspirations, Varma revealed that his benchmark films included 'The Sound of Music', 'The Exorcist', and 'The Godfather', which influenced his own works like 'Rangeela', 'Raat', 'Bhoot', 'Satya', 'Company', and 'Sarkar'. He noted that much of his filmmaking drew especially from 'The Godfather'.

The director also praised the ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge,’ starring Ranveer Singh, and shared that he has decided to put the next installment of the 'Sarkar' franchise on hold to focus on a new project titled 'Syndicate'.

Explaining his choice, Varma described 'Syndicate' as a gripping concept: “What if the entire law and order of India collapses in just one single day?” He added that while it won’t involve supernatural elements, it will feel like a horror film due to the terrifying potential of human behaviour.

According to him, the story will explore the rise of a powerful and dangerous organization threatening the nation.

Varma further expressed admiration for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, saying he wants to embrace the “new school” of filmmaking inspired by him.

He even compared 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to 'The Godfather', calling it “Godfather’s GODFATHER” for redefining storytelling, performances, and cinematic craft. He concluded by urging filmmakers to evolve with changing times, warning that clinging to outdated cinematic beliefs could be a major mistake in the rapidly transforming film landscape.