Ramadan 2026: Iftar and Sehri Timings Across Major Indian Cities for March 7

The holy month of Ramadan continues to be observed with devotion by Muslims across India. On March 7, 2026, believers mark the 17th day of fasting, maintaining the daily routine of abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset. The sacred month, also referred to as Ramzan, is a period of spiritual reflection, prayer, discipline, and generosity for millions of people worldwide.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the core practices of Islam. From the early morning hours until sunset, devotees refrain from eating, drinking, and other worldly distractions while focusing on spiritual growth and acts of kindness. The daily fast begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast.

Importance of Sehri and Iftar During Ramadan

During Ramadan, the day begins before sunrise with Sehri, also known as Suhoor, which provides the nourishment needed to sustain individuals throughout the day. Muslims wake early to eat this meal before the dawn prayer and the start of fasting.

Once the sun sets, families and communities gather for Iftar, the meal that marks the end of the daily fast. Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water before a full meal is shared with loved ones. The moment of Iftar is often accompanied by prayers and gratitude.

These two daily moments are deeply rooted in religious tradition and help structure the daily routine of Ramadan. Observing them at the correct times is important for those keeping the fast.

Iftar and Sehri Timings in Major Indian Cities (March 7)

The exact timings for Sehri and Iftar vary slightly across cities due to geographical differences. Below are the approximate fasting timings for several major Indian cities on March 7.

City Sehri Time Iftar Time Delhi 05:21 AM 06:26 PM Noida 05:20 AM 06:25 PM Chennai 05:10 AM 06:19 PM Lucknow 05:07 AM 06:12 PM Pune 05:36 AM 06:43 PM Mumbai 05:40 AM 06:47 PM Kolkata 04:38 AM 05:44 PM Hyderabad 05:17 AM 06:25 PM Patna 04:49 AM 05:54 PM Bhubaneswar 04:48 AM 05:55 PM Jaipur 05:27 AM 06:32 PM Indore 05:28 AM 06:34 PM Bengaluru 05:21 AM 06:30 PM Ahmedabad 05:40 AM 06:46 PM Surat 05:40 AM 06:46 PM Kanpur 05:09 AM 06:14 PM Jammu 05:29 AM 06:33 PM Ranchi 04:50 AM 05:55 PM Chandigarh 05:22 AM 06:26 PM

These times indicate when the pre-dawn meal must conclude and when the fast can be broken in the evening.

Spiritual Significance of the Holy Month

Ramadan is more than just fasting. It is a period that encourages believers to strengthen their faith, engage in additional prayers, read the Quran, and increase charitable activities. The month promotes self-discipline, empathy for the less fortunate, and a sense of unity within communities.

Mosques and homes become centres of prayer and gatherings, especially during Iftar. Many people also take part in charity initiatives and community meals during the month, reinforcing the spirit of generosity and compassion.

Checking Daily Ramadan Timings

While the above timings serve as general guidance, they may vary slightly depending on the exact location. Worshippers are often advised to confirm daily Sehri and Iftar timings through local mosques, Islamic organisations, or official Ramadan calendars available online.

As the holy month progresses, Muslims continue observing the fast with devotion and punctuality, making the most of this sacred time for reflection, prayer, and acts of kindness.