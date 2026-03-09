Ramadan 2026: Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 9 Across Major Indian Cities

Monday, March 9, 2026, marks the 19th day of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. Devotees across India continue their daily spiritual routine with dedication, observing the fast from dawn to sunset. The day begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal that prepares the body and mind for fasting, and concludes with Iftar at sunset, when families gather to break their fast traditionally with water and dates.

Ramadan is a period of reflection, prayer, restraint, and compassion. Maintaining accurate Sehri and Iftar timings is essential, as fasting begins at dawn and ends precisely at sunset. Since sunrise and sunset vary by location, each city follows its own schedule.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings — March 9, 2026

Here are the updated Ramadan timings for major Indian cities observing the 19th Roza:

City Sehri Time Iftar Time Delhi 05:19 AM 06:27 PM Noida 05:16 AM 06:26 PM Chennai 05:09 AM 06:20 PM Lucknow 06:26 AM 07:26 PM Pune 05:34 AM 06:44 PM Mumbai 05:38 AM 06:48 PM Kolkata 04:36 AM 05:44 PM Hyderabad 05:16 AM 06:26 PM Patna 04:48 AM 05:56 PM Bhubaneswar 04:46 AM 05:55 PM Jaipur 05:25 AM 06:33 PM Indore 05:26 AM 06:34 PM Bengaluru 05:20 AM 06:31 PM Ahmedabad 05:39 AM 06:47 PM Surat 05:38 AM 06:47 PM Kanpur 05:07 AM 06:15 PM Jammu 05:26 AM 06:34 PM Chandigarh 05:20 AM 06:28 PM Ranchi 04:48 AM 05:56 PM

Among these, Kolkata records one of the earliest Sehri closures at 4:36 AM, while Lucknow observes one of the latest Iftar times at 7:26 PM due to geographic differences.

Why Timings Matter During Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan follows a strict daily cycle aligned with natural light. Even small differences in sunrise and sunset can affect the validity of the fast. That is why regional schedules are carefully followed by worshippers.

Sehri must conclude before dawn prayers, marking the start of the fast. Iftar takes place immediately after sunset, symbolizing gratitude and spiritual completion for the day. Many families and communities gather in mosques and homes to share meals, strengthening social and religious bonds.

Health and Spiritual Discipline

While fasting is deeply spiritual, maintaining physical well-being is equally important. Devotees are encouraged to stay hydrated during non-fasting hours and consume balanced, nourishing meals that provide sustained energy. Foods rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients help maintain stamina throughout the day.

Ramadan also promotes mindfulness, patience, charity, and self-control. Beyond abstaining from food and drink, observers focus on prayer, reflection, and acts of kindness.

Keep Track with Reliable Sources

As Ramadan progresses, daily Sehri and Iftar timings shift slightly—usually by a minute or two. Worshippers are advised to consult local mosque announcements or verified Ramadan calendars for precise updates relevant to their location.

The holy month is approaching its final days, with Eid celebrations expected around March 20 or March 21, depending on the moon sighting.

Ramadan Mubarak to all observing the fast. May the month bring peace, good health, and spiritual fulfillment.



