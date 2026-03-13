Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 13 Across Major Indian Cities

The sacred month of Ramadan continues with deep devotion as Muslims across India observe their daily fasts with discipline and prayer. March 13, 2026, marks the 23rd day of fasting, a period defined by spiritual reflection, self-restraint, and strengthened faith. From dawn to sunset, observers refrain from food, drink, and physical comforts, dedicating their time to worship, patience, and acts of kindness.

Ramadan fasting is considered one of the most demanding spiritual practices because it extends throughout daylight hours for an entire month. Despite the physical challenge, the period is widely embraced as a time for inner purification and renewed focus on faith.

Importance of Sehri and Iftar

Each fasting day begins before sunrise with a pre-dawn meal known as Sehri (or Suhoor). This meal is essential as it provides nourishment and hydration to sustain individuals through long daytime hours. Many community elders and religious guides recommend finishing Sehri a few minutes before the cut-off time to ensure the fast begins properly.

The fast concludes at sunset with Iftar, a moment eagerly awaited by families and communities. Traditionally, people break their fast with dates and water, followed by a wholesome meal shared with loved ones. Iftar is not just about eating; it is a time of gratitude, togetherness, and spiritual fulfillment after a day of restraint.

March 13 Sehri and Iftar Timings in Major Cities

Since sunrise and sunset vary by location, fasting schedules differ slightly across regions. Here are today’s key timings for several major Indian cities:

📍 Lucknow

Sehri: 5:00 AM

Iftar: 6:15 PM

📍 Delhi

Sehri: 5:14 AM

Iftar: 6:29 PM

📍 Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:13 AM

Iftar: 6:27 PM

📍 Mumbai

Sehri: 5:36 AM

Iftar: 6:48 PM

Local mosque announcements and verified community calendars remain the most reliable sources for precise daily timings, as minor regional variations can occur.

A Month of Discipline and Community

Ramadan encourages a lifestyle rooted in mindfulness and compassion. Beyond fasting, the month emphasizes regular prayers, charity, and strengthening bonds with family and society. Many people increase their participation in community service and spiritual gatherings during this period.

Evenings often bring families and neighbors together, turning Iftar into a shared cultural and spiritual experience. Mosques and community centers frequently host collective meals, reinforcing unity and generosity.

Ramadan 2026 Timeline in India

This year, Ramadan in India began around February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month is expected to conclude in the final days of March, leading to the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr. The festival marks the end of fasting and is celebrated with special prayers, festive meals, and charitable giving.

As the month progresses, the final days hold special spiritual significance, with many devotees dedicating extra time to night prayers and reflection.