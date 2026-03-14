Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 14 Across Major Indian Cities
Updated Sehri and Iftar schedules help fasting Muslims across India observe Ramadan punctually with devotion, discipline, and spiritual focus.
The holy month of Ramadan continues with deep spiritual significance for Muslims across India and around the world. On Saturday, March 14, devotees observe the 24th day of fasting, maintaining the sacred routine of abstaining from food and drink between dawn and sunset. This daily discipline is not merely about timing meals — it reflects devotion, patience, gratitude, and a conscious return to faith and compassion.
Though the spirit of Ramadan remains uniform, prayer and fasting schedules differ slightly from city to city due to variations in sunrise and sunset times. Even a difference of a few minutes matters for those carefully observing roza (fast), making accurate daily timings essential.
To support worshippers, here are the updated Sehri (pre-dawn meal cutoff) and Iftar (fast-breaking) timings for March 14, 2026, across major Indian cities.
Sehri and Iftar Timings — March 14, 2026
Delhi
- Sehri: 05:13 am
- Iftar: 6:30 pm
Lucknow
- Sehri: 04:59 am
- Iftar: 6:15 pm
Kolkata
- Sehri: 4:31 am
- Iftar: 5:46 pm
Mumbai
- Sehri: 5:26 am
- Iftar: 6:51 pm
Hyderabad
- Sehri: 5:12 am
- Iftar: 6:27 pm
Chennai
- Sehri: 5:06 am
- Iftar: 6:20 pm
Bengaluru
- Sehri: 5:16 am
- Iftar: 6:31 pm
Jaipur
- Sehri: 5:19 am
- Iftar: 6:36 pm
Ahmedabad
- Sehri: 5:34 am
- Iftar: 6:49 pm
Why Accurate Timings Matter During Ramadan
Fasting during Ramadan follows a precise daily rhythm. Sehri must conclude before the first light of dawn, while Iftar begins exactly at sunset. Observing these moments correctly ensures the fast remains valid according to religious practice.
Beyond ritual accuracy, these timings help families plan meals, prayers, and community gatherings. Evening Iftar often becomes a shared moment of reflection and togetherness, while early-morning Sehri calls for quiet preparation and intention before the day’s fast begins.
A Month of Devotion and Discipline
Ramadan is widely regarded as a period of spiritual renewal. Alongside fasting, devotees engage in increased prayer, charity, reflection, and acts of kindness. The month encourages self-restraint and empathy for those facing hardship, strengthening both faith and community bonds.
Daily fasting is complemented by Taraweeh prayers at night and mindful recitation of sacred texts. Maintaining a consistent schedule helps worshippers balance religious duties with work, study, and family life.
How to Stay Updated Locally
While city-wide Ramadan calendars are helpful, local mosque announcements remain one of the most reliable sources for precise prayer and fasting schedules. Slight geographic differences within the same city can affect timings by a minute or two.
Many community organizations and verified online platforms also publish downloadable Ramadan calendars, making it easier to track Sehri, Iftar, and prayer schedules throughout the month.
As Ramadan progresses, timely preparation helps ensure each fast is observed smoothly and meaningfully. Accurate schedules allow devotees to focus less on logistics and more on reflection, gratitude, and spiritual growth. Ramadan Mubarak.