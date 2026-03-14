Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 14 Across Major Indian Cities

The holy month of Ramadan continues with deep spiritual significance for Muslims across India and around the world. On Saturday, March 14, devotees observe the 24th day of fasting, maintaining the sacred routine of abstaining from food and drink between dawn and sunset. This daily discipline is not merely about timing meals — it reflects devotion, patience, gratitude, and a conscious return to faith and compassion.

Though the spirit of Ramadan remains uniform, prayer and fasting schedules differ slightly from city to city due to variations in sunrise and sunset times. Even a difference of a few minutes matters for those carefully observing roza (fast), making accurate daily timings essential.

To support worshippers, here are the updated Sehri (pre-dawn meal cutoff) and Iftar (fast-breaking) timings for March 14, 2026, across major Indian cities.