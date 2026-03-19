Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 19 Across Major Indian Cities

The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close, and Muslims across India are observing the final Roza (fast) today, March 19. This sacred period, marked by prayer, reflection, charity, and fasting from dawn to sunset, is one of the most spiritually significant times in the Islamic calendar.

With the crescent moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia confirming Eid al-Fitr on March 20, Ramadan will complete 30 days this year. As India traditionally observes Eid a day later, celebrations are expected to take place on March 21, subject to moon sighting.

For those observing the fast today, knowing the precise Sehri and Iftar timings is essential for proper observance.

Understanding Sehri and Iftar

Sehri (also called Suhoor) is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins at sunrise. It provides nourishment and energy for the day ahead.

Iftar is the evening meal taken at sunset to break the fast. Families and communities often gather to share food and prayers, making it one of the most cherished moments of the day during Ramadan.

Because sunrise and sunset vary by location, fasting schedules differ from city to city.

Sehri and Iftar Timings — March 19 Here are today’s fasting timings for major Indian cities: Delhi Sehri: 5:08 a.m.

5:08 a.m. Iftar: 6:32 p.m. Lucknow Sehri: 4:54 a.m.

4:54 a.m. Iftar: 6:17 p.m. Kolkata Sehri: 4:27 a.m.

4:27 a.m. Iftar: 5:47 p.m. Mumbai Sehri: 5:31 a.m.

5:31 a.m. Iftar: 6:49 p.m. Hyderabad Sehri: 5:09 a.m.

5:09 a.m. Iftar: 6:27 p.m. Chennai Sehri: 5:03 a.m.

5:03 a.m. Iftar: 6:20 p.m. Bengaluru Sehri: 5:14 a.m.

5:14 a.m. Iftar: 6:30 p.m. Jaipur Sehri: 5:15 a.m.

5:15 a.m. Iftar: 6:37 p.m.

Why Timings Differ by City

Fasting hours are determined by local sunrise and sunset, which vary depending on geographical position. Cities located further east experience earlier sunrises and sunsets, while western regions observe them later.

As a result, Muslims are advised to follow locally issued prayer and fasting schedules rather than relying on a single national timetable.

Preparing for Eid Celebrations

As Ramadan concludes, preparations for Eid al-Fitr are gaining momentum. The festival marks the end of a month of discipline and devotion and is celebrated with special prayers, festive meals, charity, and family gatherings.

Markets across the country are witnessing increased activity as families shop for new clothes, sweets, and gifts. Homes are being cleaned and decorated in anticipation of the joyous occasion.

Stay Updated with Local Announcements

While published schedules provide guidance, minor variations can occur due to astronomical calculations and regional differences. Worshippers are encouraged to confirm timings through:

Local mosque announcements

Community prayer groups

Region-specific Ramadan calendars

Accurate timing ensures proper observance of fasting rituals.

As the final fast is observed today, the spirit of gratitude, patience, and togetherness remains at the heart of Ramadan, leading into the celebrations of Eid with renewed faith and joy.