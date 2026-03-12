Ramadan Day 22: Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Major Indian Cities

Muslims across India are deeply immersed in the sacred month of Ramadan, a period devoted to fasting, prayer, reflection, and acts of compassion. Known as Ramazan in many regions, this holy month holds immense spiritual value, encouraging self-discipline and empathy toward those in need. Fasting, referred to as Roza, is observed daily from dawn to sunset, forming a central part of this spiritual journey.

March 12 marks the 22nd day of fasting, and devotees continue their routine of beginning the day before dawn and breaking their fast at sunset. Since sunrise and sunset times differ across locations, Sehri and Iftar schedules vary slightly from city to city.

What Are Sehri and Iftar?

Each fasting day begins with Sehri (also called Suhoor), a pre-dawn meal consumed before the first prayer of the day. This early meal is essential, providing nourishment and energy for the long hours of fasting ahead.

The fast is broken in the evening at Iftar, which takes place immediately after sunset. Families and communities gather to share the meal, often starting with dates and water, followed by traditional dishes. Iftar is not only a time for food but also for gratitude, prayer, and togetherness.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings — March 12

Here are the Ramadan fasting timings for major Indian cities on Thursday:

Lucknow Sehri: 05:01 AM

Iftar: 6:14 PM Delhi Sehri: 05:15 AM

Iftar: 6:29 PM Hyderabad Sehri: 05:14 AM

Iftar: 6:26 PM Mumbai Sehri: 05:37 AM

Iftar: 6:48 PM



Because India spans a wide geographical area, prayer and fasting schedules differ based on local sunrise and sunset. Devotees are advised to follow timings specific to their city to ensure accurate observance.

Why Timings Differ Across Locations

The Earth’s rotation and longitudinal spread mean daylight hours are not uniform across regions. Cities located further east experience earlier sunrises and sunsets compared to those in the west. As Ramadan fasting is strictly linked to dawn and dusk, these natural variations directly affect Sehri and Iftar schedules.

For this reason, even small distance differences between cities can lead to noticeable time changes. Religious authorities and local mosques typically publish verified daily timetables to help the community maintain precise fasting practices.

The Deeper Meaning Behind the Fast

Fasting in Ramadan goes far beyond abstaining from food and water. It is a discipline of the body, mind, and spirit. Observers practice restraint, patience, and mindfulness while strengthening their connection with faith.

Ramadan also emphasizes generosity and compassion. Many people increase charitable giving, share meals with the underprivileged, and engage in community service. The experience fosters gratitude and awareness of the struggles faced by those with limited resources.

Spiritual routines intensify during this month, with additional prayers, recitation of holy texts, and late-night worship becoming part of daily life.

Approaching the End of the Holy Month

As Ramadan progresses into its final phase, the spiritual atmosphere deepens. The concluding days are considered especially significant, with many devoting extra time to prayer and reflection.

The holy month will end with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a joyous festival marking the completion of fasting. The exact date depends on the sighting of the moon and is expected to fall around March 20 or 21 in India. The festival brings families and communities together in prayer, feasting, and celebration.

Ramadan continues to be a time of devotion, unity, and renewal for millions, with daily rituals guided by faith and the rhythm of the sun.