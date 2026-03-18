Ramadan Day 28: Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Major Indian Cities (March 18)

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches its final days, the rhythm of fasting, prayer, and reflection grows even more meaningful for millions of Muslims across India. Wednesday, March 18, marks the 28th day of Roza, leaving only a short spiritual stretch before Eid celebrations are expected to begin, likely on March 20 or 21 depending on the moon sighting.

These final days are often filled with deeper devotion, night prayers, charity, and mindful discipline. For those observing the fast, keeping track of precise Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) timings is essential. Even a few minutes’ difference can matter, as fasting begins at dawn and ends at sunset, both of which vary slightly by location.

While many people rely on mosque announcements or local community updates, having a ready list of city-wise timings is especially helpful for travellers and working professionals managing busy schedules.

Why Timings Differ Across Cities

India’s vast geography means sunrise and sunset occur at different times across regions. This leads to small but important variations in daily fasting schedules. Coastal cities, northern plains, and southern regions each follow slightly different clocks based on their position relative to the sun.

Because of this, Ramadan observers are advised to follow verified local timings rather than a single nationwide schedule. Accurate timing ensures the fast is observed correctly and avoids confusion during early mornings and evenings.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings — March 18, 2026

Here are the updated fasting schedules for major Indian cities:

📍 New Delhi

Sehri: 5:08 am

Iftar: 6:32 pm

📍 Mumbai

Sehri: 5:23 am

Iftar: 6:53 pm

📍 Kolkata

Sehri: 4:27 am

Iftar: 5:48 pm

📍 Bengaluru

Sehri: 5:14 am

Iftar: 6:31 pm

📍 Chennai

Sehri: 5:04 am

Iftar: 6:20 pm

📍 Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:16 am

Iftar: 6:38 pm

📍 Lucknow

Sehri: 4:55 am

Iftar: 6:17 pm

📍 Jaipur

Sehri: 5:15 am

Iftar: 6:38 pm

📍 Bhopal

Sehri: 5:11 am

Iftar: 6:32 pm

Preparing for Eid with Devotion and Discipline

With Eid around the corner, the final phase of Ramadan is often seen as the most spiritually rewarding. Many devotees increase prayers, recite the Quran more frequently, and extend support to those in need through charity and community service.

Families also begin quiet preparations for Eid festivities while maintaining focus on the sanctity of fasting. Managing daily schedules around Sehri and Iftar becomes part of this discipline, ensuring both spiritual commitment and physical well-being.

Staying Updated Matters

Timings can occasionally shift due to astronomical calculations and local observations. Checking with neighbourhood mosques, verified Islamic calendars, or trusted community sources remains the most reliable way to stay informed.

For those travelling between cities, referring to local schedules is especially important to avoid confusion. A few minutes’ difference can affect the validity of the fast.

As Ramadan draws to a close, mindful observance, compassion, and gratitude remain at the heart of the month’s message. Accurate daily timings simply help devotees stay aligned with that purpose.