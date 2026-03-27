Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 1 month of union with Vijay Deverakonda: This is forever kind of love

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating one month of her union with her husband Vijay Deverakonda. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from her dreamy wedding with Vijay.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude towards all the people, who made the dreamy wedding a reality.

She wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a month already. Being married felt like such a far off thought, and now we’ve been married for a month. It’s insane.

But these women were my knights in shining armour through it all, from the point of wanting to get married to now. I will forever be extremely grateful. This is a forever kind of love. Icy Ichaaaa..

The words “thank you” would mean nothing compared to the gratitude, love, and adoration I have for you.

You’ve literally been a pillar of strength for me for so many years, in ways we can’t talk about publicly and this wedding was what it was because of you.

On days when I feel like no one understands my language, my hands automatically reach for my phone to call you, and you are always there. Somehow, everything just becomes easier… even though on some days I don’t make sense at all. You’re just there (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “I am so grateful to have you in my life. Life is so, so, sooo much more awesome with you in it and I love you so much for everything man! @maganti_priya Thank you for coming on board, and now you’re family… so there’s no going back.

We wanted to create something magical, and you did just that. EVERYTHING was spot on! It was also your love for us that poured into your craft, and it showed and how.

Every one of our family and friends loved your work and your entire team.

Thank you to the team for working so hard to make everything perfect in the most beautiful way! Arpita, we had something in our minds, and in just one meeting, you brought everything to life.

You turned our vision into reality! We had the most unconventional ideas, and you never said no, not even once!! I am so, so grateful”.

“THANK YOU for joining in on our mad ideas and being as excited as us in creating the jewellery that we will hold on dearly for life. You guys are the best. Thank you all for saying, “These are your days, just be there, forget everything, and have a blast!” And we did just that! The wedding wouldn’t have been the same without all of you. And here’s to some of the most beautiful women in my life who keep me sane and grounded. This is my little world”, she added.