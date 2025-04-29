Ravi Kumar Toleti Unveils Grand Origami Masterpiece of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy with Over 40,500 Folds

Hyderabad: In a remarkable celebration of devotion and craftsmanship, Guinness World Records holder Ravi Kumar Toleti unveiled a spectacular origami portrait of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, composed of more than 40,500 intricate folds, at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirumalagiri on Monday.

The colossal artwork, measuring 7.5 feet by 12 feet, took four years to complete and is considered one of the most elaborate origami creations of its kind. Crafted entirely by hand, the piece was created using an origami modular folding technique, with each unit formed from 15 precise folds. These units were assembled across nearly 40 paper-card segments, ranging in size from 2’ x 2’ to 4’ x 2’, and then meticulously colored to reflect the divine details of the deity.

The unveiling event was presided over by K Lalithkala Saseendran, Incharge Principal of PM KV Tirumalagiri, who lauded Toleti’s dedication and described his hands as “magical” and his work as “inspirational.” She praised his long-standing service to education and the arts, highlighting the deep impact of his origami artistry on students and the wider community.

Speaking at the event, Toleti shared that the vision for this masterpiece began as early as 2002, but the actual work began in 2021. “Every fold is a tribute to Lord Venkateswara,” he said. “It’s my ultimate dream to see this portrait installed in the holy shrine at Tirumala.”

The finished artwork is set to be framed in teak wood and glass for preservation and display. The piece exemplifies the evolution of origami from a traditional craft into a powerful medium for religious, educational, and artistic expression.

Toleti, a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya and an origami practitioner since 1988, has previously earned a Guinness World Record for the largest display of origami peacocks. His efforts to integrate origami into education include a YouTube channel, Mathematics through Origami, which helps students grasp complex concepts through paper folding.

Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including the National Award for Teachers (2005), NCERT Innovations Award, and KVS National Innovation Awards, cementing his role as a leading figure in both education and origami art in India.