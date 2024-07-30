International Day of Friendship: Unforgettable Friendships in History

The Stanford Dictionary of Philosophy defines friendship as "a distinctively personal relationship that is grounded in a concern on the part of each friend for the welfare of the other, for the other’s sake, and that involves some degree of intimacy." Aristotle, in his "Nicomachean Ethics," categorizes friendship into three types: those of pleasure, utility, and virtue. In contemporary terms, friendships can range from acquaintances to BFFs.

Frank Sinatra and John F. Kennedy

John F Kennedy, the charismatic President of the United States, and Frank Sinatra, the legendary singer, shared a remarkable friendship. According to Steven Watts in "JFK and the Masculine Mystique: Sex and Power on the New Frontier," the bond between them was often the subject of jokes, with Kennedy wanting to be Sinatra and vice versa. Kennedy's admiration was evident when he acknowledged Sinatra as a great friend on the eve of his presidential inauguration. Despite the friendship's eventual decline, Sinatra was deeply affected by Kennedy’s assassination, mourning his friend for days.

Queen Victoria and Abdul Karim

Abdul Karim, a young servant from India, became Queen Victoria’s close confidant after he arrived as a gift during her Golden Jubilee in 1887. Their friendship, which defied social norms and scandalized the British aristocracy, saw Karim teaching the Queen Urdu and advising her on Indian affairs. Queen Victoria, in her diary, described Karim as a "tall man with a fine serious countenance" and expressed her wish for him to be one of the principal mourners at her funeral, a role typically reserved for the monarch’s closest allies.

Ravi Shankar and George Harrison

The relationship between sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and George Harrison of The Beatles began in 1966 and left a lasting impact on the music world. Shankar recalled an immediate connection with Harrison, who was profoundly impressed by Shankar’s artistry. Their friendship not only influenced the music of the late 1960s but also led to the historic Concert for Bangladesh in 1971, showcasing their deep personal and musical bond.

Thomas Edison and Henry Ford

Henry Ford met his idol, inventor Thomas Edison, at a convention in 1896, sparking a lifelong friendship. They vacationed together in Fort Myers, Florida, and, along with Harvey Firestone and John Burroughs, embarked on annual camping trips known as the Vagabonds. Their camaraderie extended to their professional lives, with Ford gifting Edison the first Model A car. In their later years, Ford even acquired a wheelchair to race with his friend Edison, who had become wheelchair-bound.

Catherine the Great and Voltaire

Empress Catherine the Great of Russia and French Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire shared a remarkable 15-year correspondence, despite never meeting in person. Their letters, which set a record at a 2006 Sotheby's auction, were filled with mutual admiration and intellectual exchange. Voltaire dubbed Catherine "The Star of the North," and their friendship was a notable alliance against the feudal backwardness they both despised.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Harry Houdini

The friendship between Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes, and Harry Houdini, the famous illusionist, began in 1920, fuelled by a shared interest in spiritualism. Doyle's belief in life after death, spurred by his son's passing, contrasted with Houdini's skepticism, seeking to communicate with his deceased mother. Their relationship, although eventually strained, was immortalized in the 2016 British TV mini-series "Houdini & Doyle."

Mark Twain and Nikola Tesla

Before meeting Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), inventor Nikola Tesla found solace in Twain's writings during his childhood illnesses. Their eventual friendship, beginning in the early 1800s, saw Twain frequently participating in Tesla’s experiments. Tesla, known for his invention of the Tesla coil and advancements in alternating-current (AC) electricity, captured their camaraderie in photographs taken in his New York laboratory.