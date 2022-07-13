Most common Prescription Drugs play Spoilsport by Lowering the Sex Drive: Know what are they?

Sex Drive is commonly known, as the key to great sexual experience as well as satisfaction. But sometimes, both men and women are susceptible to decreased or complete lack of interest in sex.



There are various factors responsible for the drop in sex drive, it could be internal as well as external factors. And major as well as most common factor is drugs; it could be even prescription drugs.

Anti-depressants: These medicines are used to treat depression, which itself is well-known to reduce sex drive. These anti-depressants offer the needed much relief to the individual, who is suffering from depression. The most common symptoms of anti-depressants are loss of interest in sex drive, delayed ejaculation or no orgasm, delayed orgasm, no ejaculation at all and erectile dysfunction (ED) in men.

Statins and Fibrates: both Statins and Fibrates are used to treat the condition of high cholesterol. These drugs do limit the availability of cholesterol and they mostly interfere with the production of testosterone, estragen and other sex hormones.

Blood Pressure Medication: blood pressure medications are used in order to lower the blood pressure inside the blood vessels so that heart do not have to work as hard to pump blood throughout the body. The high blood pressure itself can lead to sexual dysfunction; numerous drugs used to treat this condition might also increase sexual difficulties. In men, there is decreased blood flow, it can reduce desire and interfere with erections and ejaculation. In women, it can lead to vaginal dryness, a decrease in desire and difficulties achieving orgasm.

Birth control pills: condoms for men are considered the safest as well as the most effective contraceptive with no side effect, but numerous are reluctant to use them, as they feel it reduces both pleasure and feel. Hence women tend to take oral contraceptives or birth control pills. These pills can lower the levels of sex hormones affecting the desire for sex.

Painkillers: The innocuous painkiller killer more than just the pain but also sex drive, they are known to reduce the production of testosterone and other hormones which are vital for sexual drive in both men as well as women.

Antihistamines: Antihistamines are majorly used to control symptoms associated with allergic reactions, such as incessant sneezing and running nose. Antihistamines can cause erectile dysfunction or ejaculation problems in men and vaginal dryness in women.

Proscar: Proscar is usually used to treat the enlarged prostate. The active ingredient in the proscar is finasteride, which prevents the testosterone from converting into its active form. Lack of testosterone means lower sex drive.

Benzodiazepines-Tranquilizers: The Benzodiazepines, are commonly known as tranquilizers, they are used to treat anxiety, agitation, insomnia and muscle spasms. The sedative as well as muscle-relaxant properties of the benzodiazepines affect the sexual excitement, interest and sensation. The most common side-effects of benzodiazepines are weakened orgasms, painful sexual intercourse ejaculated problems and erectile dysfunction.

Cimetidine: This one is largely used in the treatment of heartburn and peptic ulcers. It directly antagonizes the binding of testosterone and dihydrotestosterone to the androgen receptor in men. The Cimetidine's anti-androgen properties cause impotence in men.

If you tend to notice there has been drop In your ability to have or enjoy sex, talk to your doctor about the possible causes and also share all the information about the medicines you are taking. Never stop taking the prescription drug or change the dosage on your own. Your doctor would be the best person to help you regain your sexual prowess.