Republic Day 2025: Iconic Slogans to Share on Social Media

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, commemorates the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This significant occasion is a reminder of India's democratic journey and its commitment to justice, equality, and liberty. Beyond just a holiday, Republic Day serves as a celebration of the nation's vibrant cultural heritage and the sacrifices of the leaders who laid the foundation for a sovereign India.

Social media became a vibrant hub for patriotic expressions during this time, filled with messages of pride and gratitude. Sharing the powerful words of India's iconic leaders is an inspiring way to mark the occasion. Below are 20 slogans to inspire and ignite a sense of patriotism.

Inspiring Slogans for Republic Day

1. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." – Mahatma Gandhi

2. "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." – Jawaharlal Nehru

3. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

4. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." – Mahatma Gandhi

5. "In the process of building the nation, we must constantly remember the importance of education." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

6. "It is not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog." – Lala Lajpat Rai

7. "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

8. "If we are to reach real peace in this world, we shall have to begin with the children." – Mahatma Gandhi

9. “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” – Lal Bahadur Shastri

10. "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and the soul of its people." – Mahatma Gandhi

11. "India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, and the mother of history." – Mark Twain

12. "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi

13. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." – Mahatma Gandhi

14. "Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached." – Swami Vivekananda

15. "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

16. "Our first duty is to the nation." – Subhas Chandra Bose

17. "Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." – Mother Teresa

18. "The true India resides in its villages." – Mahatma Gandhi

19. "Let new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobblers, and sweepers." – Swami Vivekananda

20. "India's freedom is incomplete without the inclusion of all sections of society." – Jawaharlal Nehru

As India commemorates Republic Day 2025, let us take a moment to honour the sacrifices and wisdom of its visionary leaders. Sharing these slogans on social media is a meaningful way to express patriotism and celebrate the nation's spirit.