South Indian stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly celebrating their wedding in the picturesque city of Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The couple has chosen the opulent ITC Mementos Udaipur as the venue for their special day, drawing fresh attention to why this Rajasthani gem continues to top the list of luxury wedding destinations in India.

Over the years, Udaipur has hosted several high-profile weddings, reinforcing its reputation as the perfect blend of tradition, grandeur and scenic beauty. Here’s a closer look at what makes the City of Lakes an enduring favourite for couples planning a grand celebration.

1. A Scenic Backdrop Like No Other

Often referred to as the “City of Lakes,” Udaipur is famed for its tranquil waters and regal skyline. The shimmering views of Lake Pichola framed by the Aravalli hills create a breathtaking natural setting for wedding ceremonies.

Sunset pheras by the lakeside, palace silhouettes reflected in the water, and marble courtyards bathed in golden light offer picture-perfect moments. The city’s landscape effortlessly adds a cinematic quality to wedding celebrations, making every frame look timeless and royal.

2. Regal Venues Steeped In Heritage

Udaipur’s palaces and heritage hotels bring centuries-old architecture together with modern luxury. Ornate domes, intricate carvings, grand courtyards and sprawling lawns provide an unmatched royal atmosphere.

Properties like ITC Mementos Udaipur offer exclusivity and privacy, ensuring that families and guests can celebrate without intrusion. Many venues are nestled amid hills or along lakefronts, creating an intimate yet majestic ambience. The seamless combination of Rajputana heritage and five-star hospitality elevates the entire wedding experience.

3. Perfect For Multi-Day Celebrations

Indian weddings are rarely a single-day affair, and Udaipur is well-equipped to host elaborate, multi-event festivities. From haldi and mehendi ceremonies to sangeet nights and reception galas, the city’s venues are designed to accommodate diverse functions across multiple days.

Wedding planners in Udaipur are experienced in executing large-scale events with precision. The city’s infrastructure supports themed décor, live performances, curated menus and custom experiences, allowing couples to personalise each ceremony while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.

4. An Exclusive Yet Intimate Atmosphere

While Udaipur is synonymous with grandeur, it also offers the advantage of privacy. Many luxury properties are situated away from crowded city zones, providing a secure and secluded environment for close-knit gatherings.

This balance between magnificence and intimacy makes it ideal for selective guest lists. Family members and friends can immerse themselves in celebrations without distractions, turning the wedding into a cherished retreat rather than just a public spectacle.

5. Pleasant Weather In Peak Wedding Season

February marks the transition into early spring, bringing comfortable temperatures and clear skies to Udaipur. The mild weather allows for outdoor ceremonies, open-air dinners and late-night musical celebrations without the discomfort of extreme heat.

Cool breezes by the lakeside and star-lit skies over palace terraces enhance the overall charm of winter and early spring weddings. The season adds a natural glow to festivities, making it one of the most preferred months for destination nuptials in Rajasthan.

6. A Rich Culinary And Cultural Experience

Beyond the visual splendour, Udaipur offers a feast for the senses. Traditional Rajasthani cuisine, royal thalis, live folk music and cultural performances infuse weddings with local flavour. Guests are often treated to authentic delicacies alongside global gourmet spreads, creating a fusion dining experience.

Cultural elements such as folk dancers, traditional décor motifs and regional rituals add depth and authenticity to the celebration. This immersive atmosphere transforms weddings into a cultural journey, blending heritage with contemporary style.

As celebrity weddings continue to shine a spotlight on Udaipur, the city’s appeal remains rooted in its timeless elegance. With its lakeside serenity, architectural grandeur and immersive cultural experiences, Udaipur stands tall as one of India’s most sought-after wedding destinations — a place where romance meets royalty in unforgettable fashion.