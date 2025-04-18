  • Menu
Rugby Fever Grips Telangana: Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri Crowned Champions

x
Highlights

The 7th Telangana State Senior Rugby Tournament electrified Hyderabad as 25 teams from 15 districts competed fiercely at Gymkhana Football Ground.

Rangareddy clinched the men’s title after defeating Nalgonda 22-7, while Medchal Malkajgiri dominated the women’s final with a 27-0 win over Rangareddy.

Organised by the Rugby Association Medchal Malkajgiri, the event showcased over 350 players and drew support from dignitaries and Rugby India. With top try scorers Madhu and Sirisha B shining, officials emphasised future development and training initiatives to bolster Telangana’s rugby talent and pave the way for national recognition.

