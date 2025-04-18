Live
- Death toll from US airstrikes on Yemeni fuel port rises to 38: Houthis
- Surekha slams Dharani, promises justice for farmers under Congress rule
- India’s green office inventory to reach 700 million sq ft in 2-3 years
- ‘Jagamerigina Satyam’ review: Showcases Telangana life that strikes a chord
- Siddaramaiah lacks conviction to take firm decisions: K'taka BJP chief on caste census
- Shooting: Shriyanka joins list of first-time WC finalists, finishes 8th in 50m rifle 3P event
- Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telugu States
- PM Modi holds talks with Elon Musk on closer India-US ties in technology, innovation
- Four from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka
- Instagram Introduces Blend: A Personalised Reels Experience to Share with Friends
Rugby Fever Grips Telangana: Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri Crowned Champions
The 7th Telangana State Senior Rugby Tournament electrified Hyderabad as 25 teams from 15 districts competed fiercely at Gymkhana Football Ground.
Rangareddy clinched the men’s title after defeating Nalgonda 22-7, while Medchal Malkajgiri dominated the women’s final with a 27-0 win over Rangareddy.
Organised by the Rugby Association Medchal Malkajgiri, the event showcased over 350 players and drew support from dignitaries and Rugby India. With top try scorers Madhu and Sirisha B shining, officials emphasised future development and training initiatives to bolster Telangana’s rugby talent and pave the way for national recognition.
