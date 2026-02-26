Rune Temte Confirms New International Film Backed by Producer Shahroz Ali Khan

Norwegian international actor Rune Temte has confirmed his association with a new cross-cultural film project produced by Shahroz Ali Khan, sharing a glimpse from the sets on Instagram and generating early buzz around the production.

Speaking about his involvement, Temte expressed enthusiasm about being part of a film that blends global and Indian talent. “It’s always exciting to collaborate on projects that bring together artists from different parts of the world. This film represents that spirit of creative exchange,” he said, reflecting on the ongoing shoot.

The film, currently in production, also features Indian actor Aahana Kumra. While the storyline and title remain under wraps, the collaboration itself has already attracted attention within industry circles.

Producer Shahroz Ali Khan, originally from Aligarh and now working between Mumbai and international locations, described the project as part of his continued effort to build cinematic bridges. “The idea has always been to create stories that travel beyond borders. Working with international actors like Rune adds depth and perspective to the narrative,” he shared.

Khan’s journey in the film industry has spanned Bollywood and global ventures. He previously served as associate producer on Mushkil, which starred Kunaal Roy Kapur and Rajniesh Duggal. Reflecting on his early projects, Khan noted, “Every film teaches you something new. Mushkil was an important step in understanding the dynamics of mainstream Hindi cinema.”

Over the years, he has also been associated with productions such as 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' and 'Kya Masti Kya Dhoom'. “Being part of diverse productions has helped shape my perspective as a producer. Each collaboration strengthens the foundation for bigger international projects,” Khan said.

Beyond feature films, he has worked extensively on music videos and international visual projects, many filmed in European locations. “There is a growing appetite for stories that resonate globally. The goal is to craft content that feels authentic regardless of where it is viewed,” he added.

Temte echoed similar sentiments about the global nature of the film. “Cinema today is not limited by geography. When artists from different cultures come together, the storytelling naturally becomes richer,” he said.

As filming continues, both Temte and Khan have maintained that more details will be revealed at the right time. For now, the Instagram confirmation has set the stage for what appears to be another international collaboration aimed at connecting audiences across countries through cinema.