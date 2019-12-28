Sandhya Jella is Ms.Mumbai Global India 2019 Winner

'SANDHYA JELLA' - The beautiful, dazzling, charming personality. She's a self-made inspiration to many girls and determined to help women by building confidence and motivating them. Hail from Hyderabad in a middle class family with an MBA graduation she preferred taking a challenging option to staet her own business as she realised her own creative skill and passion towards creating fashion. As a fashion designer she launched her brand ' SHAIVI' in Hyderabad and successfully completed 6 years now.

2018 was a wonderful year where she participated in an International Beauty Pagent as her sister pushed her to explore beauty along with her skills on a global platform, she won her first title "Miss Telangana" and "Women of Hour" a special award for her social contributions. This success gave her more confidence to break her own shell and blossom as a fashion model started taking commercial modelling projects. To her kitty next year came in the end of the year by December 2019; she won yet one more beauty title "Miss Global India"

Sandhya being an entrepreneur since her very young age unlike other girls of her age, involved herself into more of social services towards mankind and pet animals. For her true contributions towards women community in the society she was addressed and appointed as 'Commitee Head of Young COWE' of Telangana Chapter. 'COWE' - Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs is a global NGO which works in various platforms on upbringing and devopment of women across the globe to be strong, skilled, independent and successful in their life. 27th December 2019. To honour her services to the women society for upcoming year 2020, she has been appointed as Brand Ambassador for "Value Education ", which will work towards empowering Girls with three very essential needs as follows.

1. Grooming girls from an Early age to be Fearless, Confident of handling any challenges and building their Self esteem and Awareness

2. Arming them with Self Defense techniques and Martial Arts skills.

3. Creating a more conducive society by counseling Boys at Schools towards Gender Respect & Equality.

When asked about her future plans she replied "I personally see the world in a colourful way. So I love to excel in my profession as a fashion designer, a model and a social activist where i should inspire as much women around myself to become a leaders and acheivers with their abilities channelised and properly trained" she also added "The women empowerment is the key to strengthen their participation in the decision-making which is the most important key to socio -economic development. There is a social, cultural and family pressure on women which acts as the main issue to the gender equality. The women have a lot of pressure from parents, society and they forced to be main caregiver and caretaker of all family members. Such pressure in the society and home, lowers down the career ambitions of women than men. So the society has to be changed very soon and forever."

Sandhya has her plans to expand her business in 3 countries in coming year 2020. She is open to give Oppurtunities to women of any age and qualification as she also train them professionally to create them skilfull and financially self-independent. Her career highlights includes as she an Associate Trainer with URCT and as a feather to her cap she was officially recognised and appointed as a Core Committee Member for Smt Silk Mark in 2018.

When talking about beauty pageants she detail it as " Pageants give you a window of opportunities, since it ties in with the entertainment world! So, it opens doors to modeling, acting, performing, and much more! Even if you want to speak out about things you are passionate about for philanthropy points of views as well! I have been blessed; since doing pageantry I have been recognised by people and organisations from across the globe. Im not just being adored but women get inspired more after me winning beauty pageant titles. The recoganisation, respect and acknowledgements in the society enables me expand my wings to do acheive more towards my future goals and I wanted to do all of these since childhood. So these inspired the fire in me to attend this pageant.

As ending up this interview she added "The idea of leaving a legacy is the need or the desire to be remembered for what you have contributed to the world. In my case my contribution ll be special that the universe is unalterably changed. I would leave a more modest legacy that doesn't necessarily change the world but does leave a lasting footprint that will be remembered by those whose lives are touched by me."