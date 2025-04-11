Sanjana Sanghi inspires as a voice for change through stories, struggles, and social impact

From her debut as a child actor to her heartfelt performance in Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has come a long way — evolving not just as an artist, but as a changemaker. In a recent interaction, the actress opened up about her journey in cinema, her commitment to education advocacy, and the power ofstorytelling to spark global change.

While many expected a deep dive into acting, Sanjana shifted the spotlight to issues close to her heart. As a Youth Champion with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), she spoke about her mission to amplify young voices globally and drive systemic change through education and empowerment.

An academic gold medalist from Delhi University, Sanjana stressed the pivotal role of education in shaping purpose and identity. Reflecting on her inspiration, she shared, “I remember watching Emma Watson speak at the UN and thinking — this is where real impact begins. I started teaching children and eventually mentoring volunteers. I dream of building an organisation where no child remains uneducated.”

She highlighted how education is the root of many societal issues. “If you solve that, you tackle gender disparity, menstrual health, women’s rights, and more. During lockdown, 10 million girls dropped out of school, compared to under a million boys — a staggering imbalance.”

Discussing career highs and lows, Sanjana recalled how her film OM didn’t fare well at the box office, but the experience itself was her reward. “It was a joyride! On release day, I called my friends to celebrate. That’s when I truly understood the phrase, ‘the process is the prize.’”

With honesty, grace, and a relentless drive to make a difference, Sanjana Sanghi continues to inspire not just as an actor, but as a changemaker redefining what it means to be astoryteller today.