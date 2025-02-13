Live
Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
Celebrating Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary with her powerful words that continue to inspire generations in leadership, freedom, and empowerment.
February 13th marks the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, widely known as the Nightingale of India. A celebrated poet, freedom fighter, and influential leader, she made history as the first woman President of the Indian National Congress in 1925. Her unwavering commitment to India's independence movement and women's empowerment remains an inspiration for generations.
A Trailblazer in Indian History
Sarojini Naidu broke barriers by becoming the first woman Governor of an Indian state. Her leadership and determination paved the way for women in politics and public service. Her speeches and writings ignited a sense of patriotism and resilience among Indians, reinforcing the values of justice, equality, and courage.
Inspiring Quotes by Sarojini Naidu
Here are some of her most remarkable quotes that continue to motivate and uplift people across generations:
• “A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”
• “When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice.”
• “It is not your pride that you belong to a region or religion; your pride should be that you are an Indian.”
• “She is twin-born with primal mysteries and drinks of life at Time's forgotten source.”
• “Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”
• “We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action.”
• “The winds of grace are always blowing, but you have to raise the sail.”
• “Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.”
• “To quench my longing, I bent me low by the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow in that magical wood.”
• “A sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals, as I find dynamic principles of life suited to the whole world.”
Celebrating Her Enduring Influence
Sarojini Naidu's contributions to India’s independence and women’s leadership continue to inspire people worldwide. As we remember her on her birth anniversary, let us embrace her values of justice, resilience, and unity, striving for a more inclusive and empowered society.