Saudi Film Nights: A Cinematic Bridge Between Saudi Arabia and India

Highlights

The Saudi Film Commission, in collaboration with Dome Entertainment, launched the ‘Saudi Film Nights’ in India, bringing Saudi cinema to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The Saudi Film Commission, in collaboration with Dome Entertainment, launched the ‘Saudi Film Nights’ in India, bringing Saudi cinema to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The event showcases a curated selection of films, including ‘Mashnia’s Life,’‘The Edge,’‘Slave,’ and ‘Fever Dream’. Attendees engage in exclusive post-screening discussions with Saudi filmmakers, offering insights into their creative processes. This initiative fosters cultural exchange, promotes Saudi filmmaking, and opens doors for future collaborations between India and Saudi Arabia's film industries. The event follows previous successful screenings in Morocco, Australia, and China.

